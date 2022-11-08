It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Christmas markets in Dubai are back. Not only is it a great way to celebrate the festive season, but you can also shop for loved ones, indulge in Christmas treats, play a few games, meet Santa and so much more.

Here are 7 winter wonderlands, grottos and Christmas markets in Dubai you have to check out.

Winter Garden at Habtoor City

When: Tues November 1 to Sat December 31

Kick off your Christmas celebrations with Habtoor Palace’s annual Winter Garden. Expect pop-up shops and a whole host of activities the family can enjoy, paired with entertainment, fun attractions and more. you will not go home hungry, with a large variety of dining options to keep you fueled through the festivities. Shawarma Vibes, Aloha Dubai and Sauce Diner, are all on-hand to satisfy all your cravings. It’s pet-friendly, but no alcohol will be served this year.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai open November 1 to December 31, daily from 4pm to midnight. @wintergardendubai

Winterfest at Dubai Media City

When: Sat November 19 to Sun December 18

As well as an epic World Cup fan zone, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will welcome a first-of-its-kind Christmas market for the duration of the football tournament. This will kick off with a Christmas tree lighting experience on Thursday November 24 and be followed by four weeks of Christmassy experiences that include a festive market, Santa’s grotto and much more. Entry to Winterfest will be included with a fan zone ticket, which starts from just Dhs50 and is fully redeemable on food and drink.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Sat Nov 19 to Sun December 18, Dhs50 entry, mcgettigans.com/fanzone

Winter City at Expo City

When: Wed November 23 to Sun January 8 2023

From the end of November to January 2023 the Mobility District, Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai will transform into a magical winter wonderland, which will be lined with traditional, chalet-styled Christmas markets, pine trees, as well as fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station. It will all begin with a dazzling ceremony on Friday, December 9 – the official kick-off of the Winter City – where a spectacular 16-metre tree will be lit up. It will also feature the second edition of Expo 2020’s Mrs Claus Christmas show, which will take place from December 20 to 29.

Expo City, November 23 to January 8, expocity.com

Christmas Market at Hillouse Brasserie

When: Sat December 3

Hillhouse Brasserie has got you and your loved ones sorted this festive season. Not only do they cater to all your Christmas brunch needs, their winter market has many fun activities for you to enjoy. At 12pm there willl be a magic show and at 2pm all little ones can meet santa in his grotto. After this everyone can enjoy a gingerbread workshop and work on their letters to santa. Lastly you can pick out your perfect Christmas tree at the Spinney’s Christmas tree farm.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sat Dec 3, 10am to 6pm, Tel: (800)32 3232, @hillhousedubai

Winter Wonderland at Reform Social & Grill

When: Mon December 11

Reform Social & Grill turns its lawns into a festive wonderland during the Christmas period, which will this year include a Christmas market on Monday December 11. The little ones can dive into a Christmas snowpark, complete with letterboxes to post their Christmas lists to the North Pole. There will be daily activities, gearing everyone up for the festive season, as well as ample opportunity to buy trinkets to fill your stockings with.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dec 11, Tel: (0)4 454 3638, reformsocialgrill.ae

This is Christmas at Ski Dubai

When: Dec 1 to 25

In classic Dubai fashion, you are able to have a white Christmas in the middle of the desert thanks to Ski Dubai. Experience your own little winter wonderland at Ski Dubai from Dec 1 to 25, where families can visit Santa in his grotto from 12pm till 2.30pm, 3.30 till 6pm and from 7pm till 9pm. You will also be able to enjoy a free hot chocolate on the snowy slopes, and the snow cinema will also get a festive twist.

Ski Dubai, Emirates Mall, 12pm till 9pm, prices tbc, Tel: (0)6 005 9905, skidxb.com

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

When: TBC

Although we don’t yet have the dates, we do know the annual Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market returns this December. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Fuel up on traditional festive food, a North Pole train ride and snap up the chance to ride the Abra with Santa. This is one of the most loved Christmas markets in Dubai, make sure you stop by…

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dec 16 to 30 Sun to Wed 3pm till late, Thur to Sat 12pm till late. jumeirah.com

Images: Social