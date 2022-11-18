Turkey, sweet potato and cranberry sauce…

Thanksgiving in America is an annual tradition celebrated with loved ones coming together and enjoying a big Turkey feast. This year, Thanksgiving will take place on Thursday, November 24 and if you’re looking to celebrate, there are several options right here in Dubai.

Check out these 14 thanksgiving dinners in Dubai.

CMP Bar & Grill

If you’re celebrating at home, take the stress out of Thanksgiving cooking and order your seasonal feast from CMP Bar & Grill. You’ll need to order by November 21 for takeaway on November 24, 25 or 26, with a 24-hour slow roast turkey complete with sourdough stuffing, duck fat roast potato, crispy Brussels sprouts, gravy, apple pie and all the trimmings available for Dhs950. They also have vegans catered to, with a plant-based Wellington. They’ll be serving up a three-course menu of similar classics for dine-in on November 24 and 25, with a three-hour drinks package from 7pm to 10pm priced at Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks and Dhs495 with sparkling.

CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, takeaway Nov 24 to 26, Dhs950, dine-in Nov 24 and 25, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 580 7983, cmprestaurants.com

Brasserie Boulud

Expect comforting Thanksgiving classics at this chic and modern bistro. There will be a special menu that will include all the traditional holiday trimmings with a French flare that the whole family are sure to devour. Dive into truffle mac and cheese bites, fried Brussel sprouts, turkey, studding, sweet potato and a moreish pecan pie.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Dubai, Thur Nov 24, 7pm onwards, Dhs275 for adults, Dhs120 age 6 to 12, free bellow 6 years, Tel: (0)4 281 4020, restaurant sandbars.accor.com

Black Tap

One of the most iconic burger joints in the city is offering a special treat this Thanksgiving. From Monday November 21 to Sunday November 27, Black Tap will serve a limited edition menu with festive twists on signature items, including a turkey and brie burger, truffle mac and cheese, roasted carrots or brussel sprouts with hollandaise sauce. Wash this all down with a pumpkin pie shake, topped with a slice of pumpkin.

Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Rixos JBR, Mon Nov 21 to Sun Nov 27, limited edition menu, @blacktapdubai

Bull & Bear

For Dhs375, experience a family-style dinner with sharing starters, a chosen main course and an array of desserts at upscale Bull & Bear. Feast on seared scallops, turkey with all the trimmings or confit salmon. The festive desserts include pumpkin and pecan pie, cheesecake and S’mores. It’s available for dine-in on November 24, or order a festive meal to take away from November 21 to December 22.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Thur Nov 24, 6.30pm, Dhs375 for 3 course dinner and welcome drink, Tel: (0)4 515 9888, bullandbeardifc.com

Carna

This Thanksgiving feast will feature 10 dishes from appetizers to mains, sides and desserts. For your mains, you can choose from roast turkey, pistachio-crusted lamb or Sicilian-style cod, paired with creamy mash, corn and Brussel sprouts. Polish off your meal with something sweet like a traditional Pecan pie. All of this is also available for takeaway up until Christmas too.

Carna, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, Thur Nov 24, 6pm to 2am Dhs395, @carnadubai

Claw

Thanksgiving dinner has never been easier with CLAW BBQ providing a relaxing spot to enjoy the American holiday. On Thursday, November 24, guests can indulge in delicious thanksgiving delights for Dhs149 per person. It kicks off with soup and salad to start, then the main course is the star of the show; with slow-cooked turkey, sweet potato yams, green salad, corn bred and of course all the gravy and cranberry sauce your heart desires. There’s always room for dessert, with a choice between pumpkin cake or an apple crisp.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah and Claw JBR, Thur Nov 24, 12pm to 2pm , Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0054, @clawbbqthepalm

The Croft

Spend Thanksgiving in Dubai wining and dining on The Crofts’s beautiful terrace. The menu features all the festive favourites of roast turkey with cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie and more. From 7pm to 10pm, enjoy your feast without beverages for Dhs199 or with drinks for Dhs249, all with the backdrop of the Dubai Marina.

The Croft, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai, Thur Nov 24, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs199 without drinks, Dhs349 with house beverages, Tel: (0)4 319 4000, portal.marriott.com

Fi’lia

This Michelin Guide restaurant is offering a modern twist on the traditional Thanksgiving feast, with dishes like an apple and octopus salad with fennel and roasted turkey with oranges, cherry sauce and gravy. Indulge in their ‘pumpkin pizza’, which offers a festive and flavorful modern twist on traditional flavours. To satisfy your sweet tooth, dive into pumpkin pie, carrot cake of Fi’lia’s renowned Tiramisu. All this can be enjoyed for Dhs225 per person.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay Dubai, Thur November 24, Dhs225, Tel: (0)4 607 0737, sbe.com

Fogo De Chao

Prepare for a full churrasco experience this Thanksgiving, with a toasted turkey, mini desserts and house beverages all for Dhs399. With a backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, expect a filling, festive meal at this modern and chic Downtown venue.

Fogo De Chao, Central towers Downtown, Dubai, Dhs399 for dinner and drinks, Tel: (0)4 343 8867, @fogodechaouae

Marea

This Michelin guide dining experience is offering an evening of Thanksgiving delicacies on November 24. To begin with, diners will be served a duet of pumpkin and beef cheek ravioli, followed by a French roasted turkey along with all of the trimmings. A trio of deserts will be available for those who still have room – pecan, pumpkin or apple pie. This delightful evening will cost each guest Dhs499.

Marea, DIFC, Gate Village 7, Dubai, Dhs499 for 3 course menu, Thurs Nov 24. Tel: (0)4 583 6366, marerestaurant.com

Publique

You have ample time to get in your Thanksgiving celebrations with Publique hosting a festive dinner from Thursday November 24 to Tuesday November 29. For Dhs195, relish in the classics such as roasted pumpkin soup, slow-roasted turkey and sweet pumpkin pie. Add on three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs345.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Tues Nov 24 to Tues Nov 29, Dhs195 for soft drinks, Dhs345 for house drinks, Tel: (0)4 430 8550, publique.ae

Trader Vic’s

Spend your Thanksgiving at Dubai’s Polynesian inspired paradise on JBR, sipping fruity cocktails whilst enjoying your classic roast turkey dinner. For Dhs299, you can polish off a finger-licking platter whilst sipping on unlimited drinks for two hours. If you’re just interested in the platter this can be purchased for Dhs199. This celebration is being held on Thursday November 24 and Friday November 25.

Trader Vic’s, JBR Dubai, Dhs199 food only, Dhs299 food and two hours of drinks. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @tradervicsjbr

Weslodge – City Walk

Weslodge Saloon celebrates its North American roots with a fabulous spread of Thanksgiving favourites at its newer location in City Walk. Tuck into turkey with all the trimmings or a decadent truffle and burrata risotto, perfect for any veggie guest. Add to the festive feeling by sipping on alcohol-free mocktails. Join Weslodge at City Walk from 5.30pm till late from Dhs190 for four courses, side dishes and two drinks.

Weslodge, City Walk, 5.30pm till late, Thurs Nov 24, Dhs190. Tel: (0)50 731 9808, @weslodgedubai

Weslodge Saloon – Business Bay

This venue’s menu varies slightly from its sister venue in City Walk, but here you can eat your Thanksgiving dinner sky-high with an abundance of signature dishes, as well as an array of swoon-worthy sweet treats. From juicy roast turkey to maple-glazed carrots or fluffy New York cheesecake, you will not be left hungry on this special day. To maintain the festive feeling, the venue will be complete with Thanksgiving-themed table settings and a live DJ spinning old-school beats. it’s Dhs250 for four courses, two sides and two drinks.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriot Marquis Tower, Business Bay, 5.30pm to 12am, Thur Nov 24, Dhs250 for 4 courses 2 side dishes and 2 drinks. Tel: (0)50 731 9808, @weslodgedubai

