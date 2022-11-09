‘Tis the season…

…to do away with the stress of cooking. If you’re not feeling like Gordon Ramsey in the kitchen this year, fear not: you can still host a fabulous dinner in the comfort of your own home without slaving away in the kitchen.

In fact, there’s plenty of places to get a gourmet Thanksgiving or Christmas feast made for you and delivered to your door – some even with crackers included.

So hang up your aprons, here are the 10 tastiest turkey takeaways in Dubai – ready to be prepped, cooked, and delivered in just a few clicks…

Atlantis The Palm

Cost: Medium (serves 6 to 8) Dhs895, large (serves 10 to 12) Dhs1,195

Order: 48 hours in advance

Order your festive turkey from Atlantis The Palm which will get you a freshly roasted turkey with all the trimmings: cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, bread sauce, chipolata sausage, turkey & sage stuffing, roasted potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, roasted parsnip, and roasted swede, Brussels sprouts, and green beans. An upgrade for Dhs450 will get you a black truffle stuffed turkey with all the trimmings plus truffle potato gratin, caramelized shallots, and goat cheese tatin. You can also opt for home delivery on December 24 and 25 for an extra Dhs75.

Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 1454. atlantis.com

Chival, La Ville Hotel

Cost: Half (2.5kg) Dhs450, Full (5kg) Dhs750

Order: 48 hours in advance. All Christmas Day orders must be placed before 6pm on December 22.

Those hosting family and friends this festive season can pre-order a turkey from Chival. Available from November 24 to December 30, the roast turkey packages include roast potatoes, roasted carrots, braised red cabbage, Brussels sprouts and chestnuts accompanied by a delicious turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and bread sauce.

Chival, La Ville Hotel and Suites, City Walk, Dubai. November 24 to December 30. Tel:(0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com / @chivaldubai / @lavilledubai

Couqley French Bistro

Cost: Dhs699 for turkey (serves 8 to 10) or Dhs1,049 for turkey with all the trimmings (serves 8 to 10)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Bring the family together with this wholesome feast from Couqley available for groups of eight to 10 people. The feast comes with a selection of sides including grilled rosemary vegetables, roasted Brussel sprouts tossed with veal bacon, sweet potato gratin, wild mushroom stuffing, signature cranberry sauce, and luscious gravy. For Dhs100, treat guests to truffle butter basted skin.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.com

The Duck Hook

Cost: Dhs450 (serves 2), Dhs750 (serves 4), Dhs1,400 (serves 8), Dhs2,150 (serves 12)

Choose between a boneless sliced turkey breast or stuffed turkey leg served with pigs in blankets, duck fat roasties, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower cheese, braised red cabbage, gravy, bread sauce, and cranberry sauce. That’s not all… guests can also choose one dessert each from Christmas pudding to apple crumble and more. Each festive roast comes with Christmas crackers and mince pies! Vegan options are available.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills, Dubai. WhatsApp:(0) 55 140 6273. order.mydigimenu.com

Fairmont The Palm

Cost: Dhs650 (6kg)

Order: 72 hours in advance

For the ultimate festive centrepiece, Fairmont The Palm’s turkey takeaway comes with a selection of sides and desserts including the traditional Christmas pudding. Orders must be placed at least 72 hours in advance.

Delicacy (lobby level), Fairmont The Palm, Dubai. October 10 to January 8. Tel:(0)4 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com. fairmont.com

Jones The Grocer

Cost: Dhs1,049 for roast turkey with five sides, Dhs1,449 for roast turkey, five sides, and festive cheese board

Order: Limited availability

Whether roast turkey or roast lamb, Jones the Grocer offers a number of different packages to cater to your dinner guests’ needs. Choose your own sides to complement either the roast turkey or Aussie-lamb including Duck fat roast potatoes, honey glazed parsnips, and cauliflower cheese. There’s options to add in desserts and pies, extra sides, as well as artisan cheese and meat boards.

Jones The Grocer, multiple locations. Tel: 800 56637. jonesthegrocer.com

McGettigan’s

Cost: Dhs799 for turkey (serves 6 to 8) or Dhs499 for honey glazed ham (serves 6 to 8)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Take the stress out of Christmas cooking with a delicious turkey served with all the trimmings including pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, honey roast carrots, roast potatoes, stuffing, roast turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. Collection is available from November 23 to December 30 from McGettigan’s JLT.

McGettigan’s JLT, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Palazzo Versace

Cost: Dhs799 turkey with all the trimmings (serves 4-6), Dhs999 turkey with all the trimmings (serves 8)

Indulge in this succulent roast turkey takeaway, available from November 20 to January 1. It comes with flavorsome sides of roasted potatoes, chicken sausages, roast vegetables, glazed chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, roasted pumpkin, beetroot, carrot, cranberry sauce, and turkey bacon.

Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Reform

Cost: Dhs440 (serves 4) or Dhs680 (serves 8)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Celebrate with Reform’s turkey takeaway, available from November 18 until Christmas Day. Pick up your pre-cooked turkey and all the trimmings including roast vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. The meal comes with reheating instructions.

Reform bar and grill, the Lakes, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Ritz Carlton Dubai

Cost: Dhs795 turkey with all the trimmings (serves 6 to 7 guests) or Dhs995 turkey with all the trimmings (8 to 9 guests)

Order and collect your perfectly cooked roasted turkey with all the trimmings alongside salads and sides including chicken Waldorf salad, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, sage and onion stuffing and sauces galore. The feast is complete with a luxurious dessert spread of festive pudding, butterscotch sauce, and cookies.

Ritz Carlton hotel, JBR The Walk, Dubai. November 24 to December 27. Tel:(0)4 318 6150 or email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided/Social