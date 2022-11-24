Say goodbye to mall shopping…

The winter season is just around the corner and that means it’s time to head outside again. Outdoor markets in Dubai are a great spot to head to over the weekend where you can browse unique products, fresh produce and much more.

If you’re on the lookout for festive markets, visit this link here.

Here are the outdoor markets in Dubai to shop over the cooler season…

Ripe Market

Popular Ripe Market is home to an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, artworks and more. Find it at Dubai Police Academy every Saturday and Sunday from 9am until late. They also host a sustainable pop-up on the last Saturday of every month at Reform Social & Grill from 9am to 7pm.

The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, every Sat and Sun from 9am. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripemarketme.com

Dubai Flea Market

Dubai Flea Market is an authentic no-frills market in Dubai, where you can find all kinds of unique items every weekend. The market moves from location to location each week. Regular locations include Zabeel Park, Al Nahda Pond Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, Ibn Battuta rooftop parking, and Discovery Gardens. If you wish to sell, check the website for prices. Dubai Flea Market will provide a table, chairs, and space for up to two clothing racks. All updates can be found here.

Dubai Flea Market, various locations across Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, timing vary. Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubai-fleamarket.com

Covent Garden Dubai

Convent Garden’s newest location is the much-loved Kite Beach. The outdoor market takes place on the beach so you can sink your toes into the sand as you enjoy all that the small business owners and designers have to offer.

Covent Garden Kite Beach Market, Kite Beach, open daily, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, coventgardenmarketdubai.com, @coventgardendxb

Vibe By The Bay

Head to Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City for an outdoor shopping experience paired with a meal. Shop at a number of homegrown retailers and after make your way to the food trucks for a bite to eat. For some cool entertainment, get tickets to Fontana – a travelling water circus performance. Vibes By The Bay will be around until May 2023. Check out the popular IMAGINE show before you head home.

Vibe s By The Bay, Dubai Festival City, 7pm onwards, until May 2023, entry to the market is free, dubaifestivalcitymall.com

M2L Market

M2L Market (which stands for My Second Life) by Ayana Holding is buzzing with live entertainment, a gaming hub, a selfie space, shopping opportunities, food trucks and more. It will remain open throughout winter until March 2023. A number of workshops and sessions also take place including yoga, art workshops and more. Entry is free to M2L Market but a few of the exhibitions will be ticketed.

M2L Market by Ayana Holding, DIFC Gate Avenue, Dubai, open daily until March 2023, @m2lmarket

Images: Provided