Eyes to the skies: At midday on Thursday November 17, an Emirates A380 will perform a fly-past with the RAP Red Arrows. This will mark the beginning of the Golf DP World Tour Championship.

The Emirates planes and six Red Arrow planes will fly in formation from Jumeirah Golf Estates to the famous Burj Khalifa along the Sheikh Zayed Road. The UK’s Red Arrows are part of the UK’s Royal Air Force aerobatic team, and have performed more than 4,900 times since 1965.

To ensure health and safety, Emirates and the RAF Red Arrows ask the public not to use drones during the flyby, in accordance with GCAA guidelines pertaining to a no fly zone.

The race to be crowned Europes Number one is on

The Golf DP World Tour Championships will begin on Thursday November 17 and end on Sunday November 20 at Jumeriah Golf Estates. This a tournament marks the season-ending of the European World Tour, with the top 50 ranking players now to be gathered in Dubai.

This is the 14th edition of the DP World Tour Championships, featuring Rory Mcllroy, who is currently in the lead, closely followed by Ryan Fox. Europes number one will be determined this weekend, right here in our favorite city.

If you haven’t already purchased tickets, you can purchase them online and see world ranking golfers play this weekend.