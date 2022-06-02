It’s the first of two new restaurants coming to the club house…

Back in April, we learned that two new restaurants were headed to Jumeirah Golf Estates, and now the first of them – a cool new gastropub – has opened its doors. Called Crafty Fox, the gastropub and sports bar has replaced Nassau in the club house.

A laid-back spot perfect for family-friendly meals out, Crafty Fox is fitted out in dark wood and smart racing green and comes with both indoor and outdoor seating. On the menu, you’ll find a selection of classic bar bites like Scotch egg and white bait, plus sharing plates like fully loaded nachos, a cheese board and platters of cold cuts. An extensive list of mains includes cottage pie, lamb rack, larger battered fish and chips, a selection of steaks and a dedicated pork section.

Sports fans will be thrilled to hear there’s a whole hosts of TVs playing all the live sport, while those looking to get in on the action can also play a game of pool, darts or table football.

Crafty Fox isn’t the only new addition. Opening later this month will be a second Dubai outpost of Bussola, already found inside The Westin Mina Seyahi. For those unfamiliar, Bussola is a beachy lounge, casual pizzeria and chic Italian restaurant that’s long drawn Dubai diners for lazy lunches, pretty sundowners and alfresco evenings. Its menu of Italian classics ranges from seafood inspired by the southern Riviera, to fresh salads, homemade pastas and indulgent desserts. So, we can expect something similar when Bussola opens its doors soon in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Crafty Fox and the soon-to-open Bussola will join a duo of already operating restaurants inside Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse; the rooftop lounge Katsuri, which presents an array of Indian cuisine; and the casual BBQ and grill restaurant, Tap & Grill.

Crafty Fox, The Clubhouse, Jumeirah Golf Estates, daily 5am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 586 7767, dubaigolf.com