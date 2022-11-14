A further four will follow in 2023…

Fed up of round-the-clock traffic jams? Things are looking up for Dubai commuters: Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai recently announced the completion of three new roads opening in Dubai soon. They are Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2, and Al Barsha South 3.

The new roads, totalling a distance of 37km, will reduce traffic congestion and improve connection. Residents travelling via Hessa Street to residential communities such as Arjan, Motor City, Sports City, and Al Barsha are likely to benefit the most.

The RTA stated on Twitter that “such a drive is prompted by the need to cope with the needs of demographic and urban expansion and improve the wellbeing and happiness of people in the emirate.”

Additionally, RTA has began construction of four new internal roads in residential communities, Margham (Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai); Lahbab (Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lahbab Camel Race Track); Al Lesaily (near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake); and Hatta (extending 2 km at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila). The project will be complete before the end of 2023.

The construction of internal roads at residential districts is a manifestation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/KdLkJcpGDJ — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 13, 2022

Earlier this year, the RTA also announced plans to increase the amount of cycle tracks in Dubai in a bid to become a more bike-friendly and sustainable city with less reliance on vehicles and less pollution. The length of dedicated bike tracks will double, from 185km to 390km by 2023.

Images: Getty Images