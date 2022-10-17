Cycling tracks in Dubai will be doubled by 2023…

Cyclists and scooterists of Dubai take note: On Sunday, October 16, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced plans to increase the length of dedicated bike tracks in 11 new residential areas in Dubai from 185km to 390km by 2023. The speed limit will decrease from 40km to 30km on some dedicated roads to improve the safety of riders.

The new plan comes in a bid to make Dubai a more bike-friendly and sustainable city with less reliance on vehicles and less pollution.

If you live in or around Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1, it’s time to get your bike out as residents in these areas will be able to use the new cycle and e-scooter lanes starting next year.

The tracks will be strategically built to connect residents with main attractions including 10 mass transport stations and 18 prominent destinations such as public parks and shopping malls.

Officials say that these areas have been selected based on traffic volume, population density, and proximity to public transport stations.

“Work is up-and-running in those areas to finalise the construction of tracks in line with the top international standards of traffic safety.” said Mattar al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors.

“Improvements currently underway in those districts include ground markings, directional signs, and converting internal roads into safe areas by dropping the speed limit from 40 km/hour to 30 km/hour for the safety of riders.”

Drivers of e-scooters must apply for a free permit on the RTA website, which involves attending training courses and passing an online safety test. Apply for the permit here: traffic.rta.ae

