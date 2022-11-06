From 6am on Monday November 7, the final restrictions will be lifted…

The UAE is lifting all remaining Covid-19 restrictions from 6am tomorrow, Monday November 7, officials have announced.

Taking to social media on Sunday night the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that the remaining restrictions pertaining to masks and the Al Hosn app would be lifted.

#NCEMA: Today, we announce the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for #COVID19 cases.

#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/T0NPKVf74z — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 6, 2022

Here’s a detailed look at the final restrictions, which will be lifted tomorrow.

Wearing masks

Wearing masks will now be optional in all indoor and outdoor settings including mosque and on public transport. In health facilities and for people of determination, masks are still required.

Al Hosn app

You will no longer require the Al Hosn Green Pass to enter attractions, hotels and indoor public venues in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the only time Al Hosn will be required will be for travel if your final destination requires proof of vaccination.

Mosque and prayer facilities

Praying on a personal mat will become optional.

Sporting events

Large scale events and big gatherings won’t be mandated to ask for proof of vaccnation, but will be able to make it a requirement should they think it necessary. Organising bodies at local and national levels will determine these on a case-by-case basis.

Here to stay

Covid-19 facilities

Covid-19 PCR test and treatment facilities will continue to operate as normal.

Isolation period

If you test positive for Covid-19, you will still be required to isolate for five days.