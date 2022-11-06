From 6am on Monday November 7 you’ll no longer have to show a Green Pass to access public places in Abu Dhabi…

The Al Hosn Green Pass will no longer be required from 6am tomorrow, Monday November 7, as the UAE lifts all remaining Covid-19 restrictions. Following sustained low infection rates, and the successes of the vaccination and treatment campaigns — all Covid-19 protocols in the UAE will be lifted tomorrow, including the need for the Al Hosn Green Pass.

First launched in June of 2021 the Alhosn Green Pass has been a requirement for accessing public places in Abu Dhabi. The pass was issued via the Al Hosn app for a specific window (depending on the vaccination status of individuals) following the receipt of a negative PCR test.

It was all part of a series of policies to keep us safe during the pandemic. Regular testing, and more specifically being able to prove that you had tested negative for being infected with the virus prior to entering high density areas — was in an invaluable tool for prevention and mitigating any possible spread of Covid 19.

This change in policy and posture will accompany a renewed push for Abu Dhabi to attract tourists to the city, and what a time for it to happen. Coming over the next few months there’s Andrea Boccelli, The Lion King stage show, One Republic and CAS, Sting, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Swedish House Mafia, Dave and Def Leppard, Black Pink, the F1, Mubadala Tennis, Jimmy Carr, Kevin Bridges, Wireless Festival, the Mother of the Nation Festival, World Cup fan zones, National Day celebrations, festive markets, and that’s not even the full list.

Images: Getty