Why leave the pool to go to the bar, when these pools bring the bar to you?

Of the many reasons, people enjoy a pool day at luxurious beach clubs and five-star resorts, getting out of the water to wait for a drink at the bar is not one of them; this is why picking a spot with a swim-up bar is high on our priority list for a top pool day.

And to help you pick the best one, we’ve put together this handy guide to 17 of the city’s hottest pools with easy access to a refreshing tipple. You’re welcome…

Andreea’s

The swim-up bar at Andreaa’s has a tiki-style vibe with a thatched roof, private cabanas, a supersized swimming pool and a sports bar. They have a ladies’ day, so on Fridays and Sundays, entry is Dhs135 for the gals with selected drinks and lunch from 1pm to 7pm. Sold.

Andreea’s, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, open daily 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)58 693 5778. andreeas.ae

SAN Beach

This classy beach club elevates simplicity. For access to the pool and pool bar, there are multiple options to avail. They have cabanas and villas that are for rent, as well as sofas and sunbeds. There are two options for the sunbed packages. The pool view on weekdays is Dhs250 and on weekends its Dhs300, while the other pool sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends.

SAN beach, The Club, West Palm, Palm. Jumeriah, open Sun to Thu 9am to midnight, Fri and Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 0499, sanbeachdubai.com

Azure Beach Club

With some cracking views of Ain Dubai, escape the heat in Rixos’ Azure beach club with its infinity pool, private island beds and swim-up pool bar. With pool and beach access, on weekdays pay Dhs300 with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drink while on weekends, you will pay Dhs400 with Dhs200 redeemable.

Azure Beach Club, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs300 . Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Gulf Pavilion, Ritz Carlton JBR

The Gulf Pavilion bar is part of the main pool at Ritz Carlton JBR, with a more rustic feel in its surroundings and lush greenery. The swim-up bar has a happy hour from 4.30pm to 6.30pm so make sure you stick around for that. Access to the normal pool is Dhs250 per adult on weekdays and weekends with Dhs150 redeemable.

Gulf Pavilion, The Ritz Carlton Dubai, The Walk, JBR, 12pm to 12am, Dhs350 weekdays, Dhs500 weekends. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Highlights, Rixos the Palm

This one’s totally for the ‘Gram with a beautiful two-tone pool that silkily wraps around the swim-up bar. Head here for idyllic holiday vibes, with weekday access Dhs399, breakfast and lunch included, as well as select beverages. On weekends Dhs499 for adults, Dhs249 for kids under 12.

Highlights, Rixos The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 457 5555. thepalmdubai.rixos.com

Horizon, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

This cool swim-up pool bar definitely doesn’t disappoint. Sit under the thatched roof of Horizon and keep yourself chilled all day. You’ll get pool and beach access on weekdays for Dhs200 and on weekends for Dhs300. For children aged four to 12, weekdays are Dhs100, while weekends are Dhs200.

Horizon, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 9am to 12pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 399 3333. marriott.com

Kempinski Hotel & Residences

Enjoy stunning views out onto the expansive Arabian Gulf from the pool at Kempinski Hotel & Residences on The Palm. Access to the pool – and its glorious swim-up bar – is Dhs225. Kids below 12 can go free.

Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Crescent West, Dubai, pool bar open daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. kempinski.com

La Baie

If you’re looking for a seriously chic pool day, they don’t come much more luxe than La Baie at Ritz Carlton. There are stunning blue cabanas that lead you into the water where you can prop yourself against the swim up bar and relax all day. They still have a special running until the end of September where pool access is Dhs250 with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages

La Baie, The Ritz Carlton Dubai, The Walk, JBR, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Le Deck

We love the lush gardens and tropical feel of Le Royal Meridien. The resort is abundant with palm trees giving it total holiday vibes, so you can feel like you’re on vaycay right here in Dubai. Access is priced at Dhs350 through the week and Dhs300 on weekends and, even better – you’ll get all of your money back on food and drink. Children are priced at Dhs100.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai, daily 8am to 8pm, Dhs350 through the week and Dhs300 on weekends, fully redeemable on food and drink, from October 1. Tel: (0)4 399 5555. mariott.com

Lime Pool Bar

At this bar there is no need to choose between banter at the bar or enjoying the refreshing pool water, because they’re both available at this swim up pool bar. You won’t have to choose between which side the longest pool on The Palm to choose from because theres not one, but two bars. For pool and beach access, the voucher is Dhs250 per adult and Dhs150 is redeemable on food and drinks. Cocktail pitchers are available daily for Dhs269 per pitcher daily from 10am to 7pm. Alternatively you can opt for five mojitos for Dhs199 which is offered daily from 1pm to4pm.

Lime Pool Bar, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumreiah, Dhs250 per adult, Dhs150 redeemable, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

Mare

Bussola at The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina has extended its Mediterranean experience. The newly renovated adult only pool and beach club is an incredible oasis to unwind and relax at. Decorated with ocean blue and white linen, you truly feel like you are swept away to the Italian Riviera. Amare Mio is a fantastic pool and each pass in Mare by Bussola where anybody 16 and above can use the pool and cool down by the beach from 9am to sunset. Free access with a minimum spend of Dhs300 in the week, and Dhs500 on weekends makes this the perfect place for a cocktail by the pool on a warm day.

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily from midday to 11.00pm. Tel: (056) 994 7429 bussoladubai.com, @marebybussola

Nikki Beach Dubai

Famed for its brilliant pool and beach parties, relax in the crystal-blue pool with a drink in hand, listening to tunes from the resident DJ at Nikki Beach. Access on weekdays and weekends is Dhs 200 non-redeemable. Go in the week for a more chilled day, and on weekends (and Tuesdays) for the liveliest vibe.

Nikki Beach Restaurant & Beach Club, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 11am to 8pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Oasis Pool & Bar

While it might be a little way out of central Dubai, Oasis Pool & Bar at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a wallet-friendly option available in Old Dubai. Pool access is as little as Dhs60 during the week and Dhs120 on weekends. Children are also welcome for Dhs30 on weekdays and Dhs60 on weekends.

Oasis Pool & Bar, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Airport Road, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (04) 702 8888. milleniumhotels.com

Westin Pool Bar

The Westin Mina Seyahi is one of Dubai’s top beach resorts, with beautiful views of The Palm and an expansive private beach. On Sundays, ladies can get pool and beach access for Dhs100 with 25 per cent off food and drink and a complimentary paddle board for the beach.

The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Tel: (04) 399 4141. marriott.com

Raffles Pool Bar

You’ll definitely have noticed Raffles at some point in Dubai – look for the striking pyramid-shaped hotel and you’ve made it. Weekday access to their pool and pool bar is Dhs175, and you get Dhs100 to spend on food and beverages. When accompanied by an adult, kids have complimentary access during the week. On weekends, it’s Dhs200 per person with Dhs150 redeemable in credit, and for kids ages between 6 and 12, it’s Dhs75.

Raffles Pool Bar, Hotel Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm, from Dhs175. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com

Wet Deck

If you’ve ever visited W The Palm’s Saturday Sugar Lunch or Sunday Ladies’ Day at Wet Deck then you’ll know all about their swim-up pool bar, where mixed drinks get served to you in shiny hot pink disco balls. Palm Sugar pool lunch runs every Saturday from midday and is priced at Dhs299 – the perfect excuse to get the crew together.

Wet Deck, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Palm Sugar Brunch, Sat midday t0 5pm, Dhs395 house package. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. wetdeckdubai.com

Zing Beach Bar and Pool Bar

Prepared to be spoiled for choice at this stunning pool bar. With a team of expert mixologists crafting up some unique concoctions, you can enjoy the perfect cocktail while you relax poolside, or inside the pool. A pool day will cost Dhs250 per person on a first come first serve basis with Dhs200 redeemable on food and drinks.

Zing Pool Bar, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 10am to 8pm, Dhs250 per person, first come first serve, Dhs200 redeemable. Tel: (0)4 230 0000 hilton.com

Images: Supplied/Social