20 amazing outdoor terraces to visit in Dubai as it cools down

We’re saying goodbye to summer temperature and hello to the winter season…

We’ve blinked and it’s September, which means we’re saying goodbye to the sweaty summer and hello to the winter season and enjoying our favourite outdoor spots. If you’re in need of some alfresco dining inspiration, Dubai is packed with gorgeous terraces to enjoy.

Here’s our pick of some amazing outdoor terraces you need to visit in Dubai.

Amazonico

Take a trip to Copacabana without leaving the urban jungle at Latin American restaurant, Amazonico’s fabulous rooftop. There’s lounge seats and high tables to perch up and enjoy fruity sips and grazing bites, all while soaking in the city views.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Basko

Basko is a 1960s-inspired Mediterranean restaurant within The Opus that boasts a lively outdoor terrace offering views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. The gorgeous terrace in jewel-hues of ruby and sapphire is dimly lit, filled with foliage and boasts the same retro-feel as the interiors. The perfect spot for an aperitivo or evening dinner, on the menu expect Mediterranean-inspired cuisine such as langoustine risotto, frog Provençal, prime rib and lobster fregola.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Cielo Sky Lounge

For panoramic sunset views from the gorgeous Dubai Creek, Cielo Sky Lounge needs no introduction. Decked out in all-white with neon pinks and purples, it’s a great spot to enjoy some light bites and drinks.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

folly by Nick & Scott

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly by Nick & Scott which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view from the rooftop.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Inti

With Burj Khalifa views and an open-air terrace, this new terrace is a must-visit. Much attention to detail has been paid to the décor, and from the eye-catching lamps to intricate wall carvings, the space feels contemporary and authentically Latin American. From the anticuchos section, make sure you order the corn (Dhs50); we love when a simple dish is elevated without becoming too fussy.

Inti, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 3377. @intidubai

Iris

Since it moved to its new home at Meydan, Iris’ popularity has only climbed higher. The stunning outdoor terrace here offers amazing Dubai skyline views. A late night haunt with a lively vibe, their weekly events schedule includes an Aperitivo every Sunday, a Tuesday ladies’ night and unlimited sushi on Wednesdays.

Iris Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 7pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. @irisdubai

Isola

Housed inside the Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse complex, Isola is an Italian restaurant devoted to the culinary traditions of Sicily, Sardinia and Capri. The restaurant’s sprawling terrace is located on a white decking with chic grey sofas and boho hanging plants. An outdoor bar is the perfect sundowner spot.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Koko Bay

Since it opened on Palm West Beach, Koko Bay has undoubtedly become one of the city’s hottest sunset spots. The Bali-themed restaurant has an indoor space, but for the best views of the stunning sunset and Dubai Marina skyline views, bag a seat on the terrace or on the sand.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

French Riviera Beach

The beachfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr is home to a beautifully breezy terrace restaurant, French Riviera Beach. The luxe beach deck exudes Côte D’Azure vibes and brags iconic views of the Burj Al Arab. On the menu, expect a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing.

French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Lucia’s

Lucia’s, is a festive, Capri-inspired restaurant in Address Sky View. Cameras at the ready, this Instagrammable lemon-hued space oozes coastal vibes, bursting with citrus trees and vibrant blue tiles to create an Amalfi aesthetic. Fauna fills the outside area, as guests dine under orange trees, sampling dishes from lemon-printed plates, while cerulean blue shutters burst with flowers from within the white washed walls.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Monkey Bar

Perched on the rooftop of 25Hours One Central and adorned in untamed fauna with stunning views of the sunset and the Museum of the Future, is ultra-Instagrammable Monkey Bar. The photo-ops continue with the sleek booths on split levels set within ornate gold cages, and low lying seating lining the lush green edges.

Monkey Bar, 25Hours One Central, Trade Center Street, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am. Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. monkeybardubai.com

Piatti by the Beach

A recent addition to Dubai’s glorious outdoor restaurant scene is Piatti by the Beach. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Phileas Fogg’s

Since it opened in March 2021 Phileas Fogg’s has become one of the most popular social spots in Dubai for its relaxed outdoor terrace (overlooking the Address Montgomerie golf course), beverage deals and huge screens showing live sports. The venue is huge, boasting a large indoor restaurant, kids playground and an amphitheater-style area with a stage and massive TV screen which are great for those big sports games.

Phileas Fogg’s, Address Montgomerie Golf Academy, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Reform Social Bar & Grill

British-style gastropub, Reform Social Bar & Grill is well-known across Dubai for its relaxed pub garden. It’s favoured by families and those who want to tuck into great British food, such as roast dinners, a ‘proper’ breakfast, burgers and lots more. The terrace is dog-friendly, so you can bring your pet pooch too. And as if the menu wasn’t tasty enough, they’ve just added woodfire pizzas. Yes please.

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

SoBe

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 5pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Tamoka

With its beachside setting, tropical decor and hedonistic playlist, you would be forgiven for thinking you’ve teleported straight to Tulum at Tamoka. Designed around the theme of the Antilles archipelago, Tamoka’s story is told through Caribbean-inspired dishes and pockets of alfresco seating to match your mood. Tamoka’s warm hospitality and unique setting make it somewhere we can see ourselves returning to for all occasions, be it a romantic dinner, catch up with friends or even a celebration.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Taverna Greek Kitchen

For stunning greek food and an atmosphere that will have you feeling like you’re in the Mediterranean somewhere, Taverna is an amazing restaurant to visit. Dishes range from fresh Greek salads and appetizers, to succulent meat matured with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and oregano, cooked on the wood-fired grill. Seafood lovers can select fresh catch-of-the-day from the seafood counter. You’ll find the terrace on The Boardwalk at Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Taverna Greek Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

The London Project

Fancy dinner with the amazing views of the Dubai Marina that you can get from Bluewaters Island? Check out The London Project, the cool botanical restaurant that takes inspiration from the eclectic boroughs of the UK capital, London. Dishes on the menu include Thai duck salad, king prawn linguini and a burrata salad.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Torno Subito

Torno Subito is the picturesque Italian restaurant found on the beachfront of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The decking of the Insta-worthy restaurant has been designed to have an Italian-Riviera feel, with pops of bright pastel colors and amazing views out across the Arabian Gulf.

Torno Subito, W Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @tornosubitodubai

Urla

The setting of Urla is undeniably pretty, with a large tree taking centre stage inside a spherical marble bar, with the world’s tallest building standing proud in the background. There’s plenty of tables dotted across the terrazzo floor, sectioned off with greenery and large umbrellas. Those who want a full-fountain experience should book at night, but there’s definitely something to be said for a late lunch at this alfresco spot.

Urla, Address Downtown, daily, noon to midnight. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla

Images: Social/provided