Fabulous and festive things to spice up your week…

Looking for ways to enjoy the winter weather and get into some holiday cheer in Dubai? We have got you covered with al fresco dinner spots, new happy hours, Christmas markets and outdoor movie screenings.

Here’s 9 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday December 12

Return to an old favourite by the Creek

We have the perfect remedy for your Monday blues. Boardwalk, one of the city’s favorite restaurants, has recently revamped their menu, and with this gorgeous weather, it would be rude not to visit. With picturesque views of the city skyline, you can tuck into a scrumptious Italian-Mediterranean menu while basking in the crisp winter weather. Indulge in a selection of seafood and meats from the grill, as well as tuna tartare and salmon carpaccio to start.

The Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, Mon to Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 11.30am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 205 4647, hyattrestaurants.com

Head to Palm West Beach for a new happy hour

Let your hair down at the newly opened Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina. Expect no frills Tex Mex with a fabulous happy hour offering from Sunday to Friday between 4pm and 8pm, treating guests to 30 per cent off cocktails and selected bites. With the backdrop of the glittery JBR skyline, this is the perfect place for a weekday catch up with your squad.

Esco-bar Cóctel Y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Jumeirah West Beach Dubai, Tel: (0)56 444 7575, escobar-ae.com

Head down to Claw BBQ for a chance to win Dhs100,000

With the much anticipated semi finals and finals of the World Cup coming up, Claw is giving you the chance for you to win Dhs100,000 to spend at their venue. To win this, you must correctly guess the winers and scoreline of both the semi-finals and the final. To enter, make sure you get down to Claw BBQ JBR before the deadline at 11pm on Tuesday December 13.

Claw BBQ JBR, The Pavilion JBR Dubai, Tel: (0)4 590 5090, clawbbq.com

Tuesday December 13

Kick start your morning and rise with Aura

Kick start your Tuesday with a leisurely swim around Aura’s 360-degree swimming pool at sunrise. With panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, stretching across The Palm, City Skyline, Burj Al Arab and Bluewaters, there is no better way to start your week. If you’re not in a rush to get to work, why not stay for breakfast and indulge in an Asian brunch bowl, blueberry acai bowl or a miso egg Benedict? To enjoy your sunrise swim, access to Aura will cost you Dhs250; which will secure you a daybed or sofa, but is not redeemable on food and beverages.

Aura Skypool Dubai, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues December 13, Dhs250 non redeemable. Tel: (0)4 566 2121, auraskypool.com

Paint the town red at Dubai’s newest nightclub

It’s hard to keep up with Dubai’s booming nightlife scene, with gorgeous new clubs and bars popping up constantly each with its own unique twists and offerings. The latest venue to join the scene is metaverse-themed bar and nightclub, Vision, which is located in the H Hotel Dubai. Grab your besties and dance the night away on their vibrant dancefloor this Tuesday to the sounds of DJ Kaboo and Timothy Knight.

Vision, H Hotel Dubai, Trade Centre 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tues Dec 13. Tel: (0)4 501 8888 @visionclubdubai

Wednesday December 14

Start the day with an Instagrammable floating breakfast

This breakfast is guaranteed to get you and the little ones out of bed in the morning. Served on a floating tray in the Ikandy pool on the 9th floor of the Shangri-La Dubai, enjoy your morning coffee with gorgeous views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Fuel up for the day ahead with delicious seasonal fruits, pancakes and waffles, yogurt and granola and eggs. This floating feast will cost you Dhs499 including soft drinks for two adults and Dhs99 for each child. If you want to spice things up upgrade to a bottle of bubbles for Dhs799 between two adults.

Ikandy Ultralounge, Shangri-La Dubai, daily, from Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 405 2703, shangri-la.com

Cure your midweek blues with drinks under the stars

Indulge in a hump day treat at the award-winning Galaxy Bar. On Wednesday from 9pm to 11pm, Galaxy Bar will be hosting a guest collaboration with Matteo Caddedu, a renowned mixologist and manager of one of the 50 Best Asia Discovery Bars, Opium Bar. Matteo will be bringing the tastes of Bangkok to Dubai this Wednesday, elevating Galaxy Bar’s celestial atmosphere to ensure an out-of-this-world experience.

Galaxy Bar, Near Four Seasons DIFC, Wed December 14, 9pm till 11pm. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Thursday December 15

Get into the festive swing at the opening of the Madinat Christmas market

One of the cities favourite Christmas markets is back this Thursday, complete with an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Fuel up on traditional festive food, a North Pole train ride and snap up the chance to ride the Abra with Santa. This is one of the most loved Christmas markets in Dubai so make sure you stop by…

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dec 16 to 30 Sun to Wed 3pm till late, Thur to Sat 12pm till late. jumeirah.com

Get into the holiday cheer with a festive movie under the stars

To take full advantage of the incredible winter weather, one of our favourite fanzones is turning into a filmzone this week. Hosted on The McGettigan’s Winterfest screen, you and your loved ones can catch Muppet’s Christmas Carol or Die Hard. Movie goers will receive free popcorn and be able to snuggle up on the provided bean bags. Your tickets will cost you Dhs50 which is fully redeemable and doors open at 5pm.

McGettigan’s fanzone, Media City Amphitheatre, Dhs50 fully redeemable, mcgettigan’s.com