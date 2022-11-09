Get your dancing shoes on…

It’s hard to keep up with Dubai’s booming nightlife scene, with gorgeous new clubs and bars popping up constantly. The latest is Vision, set to open its doors this November in the H Hotel Dubai.

Vision’s, vision, pardon the pun, is to transport clubbers into a futuristic world, complete with modern decor, laser beams and LED lights. Opening every night of the week the musical line-up promises techno beats, hip-hop and pop favourites, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Grab your besties and dance the night away on their vibrant dancefloor, or if your are looking for a more intimate setting there are private booths and rooms for VIP clientele.

Vision’s futuristic space exudes opulence thanks to its collaboration with Jacob&Co, a sophisticated luxury jewellery and wristwatch brand, who will create an exclusive collaboration specifically for the venue.

Although we don’t have an official opening date, it will be sometime later this month, so get your dancing shoes ready.

Vision, H Hotel Dubai, Trade Centre 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, @visionclubdubai