Neighbourhood gastropub The Tap House is expanding, and a new outpost of this popular Palm Jumeirah spot is heading for the hills, Dubai Hills that is. Opening within months of the second branch in Souk al Bahar this year, the homegrown brand will be saying hello to the residents of Dubai Hills very soon, opening at Dubai Hills Business Park in the first quarter of 2023.

The gastropub will of course be licensed, showcasing craft cocktails alongside an extensive array of craft and draught beers.

In terms of design, the pub will have a similar vibe to the other branches with cool industrial interiors. The menu will tease the taste buds with an indulgent menu serving up signature pub favourites such as fish and chips, but there will also be a more upscale, European and far-Eastern influence.

Like its counterparts at Club Vista Mare and Souk Al Bahar, The Tap House at Dubai Hills will feature the same array of top deals, so expect live entertainment and weekly promotions, including the popular Nan’s British Roast as well as all the sporting action.

Other licensed restaurants in Dubai Hills

Beloved chef Reif Othman will also add two new restaurants to Dubai Hills that will also be licensed. His signature Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant will also open at Dubai Hills Business Park some time in early 2023. It will be bigger than the original in Dar Al Wasl Mall, so patrons can expect a more extensive menu and a few specials too.

The second restaurant, also belonging to chef Reif, is TERO (which stands for The Experience by Reif Othman). TERO is a passion project from the award-winning culinary master, and is an intimate 12 seater chef’s table experience.

The Tap House, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening Q1 2023. thetaphouse.ae