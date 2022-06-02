A new outpost of Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and a chef’s table experience are coming in the final months of the year…

Dubai Hills residents rejoiced with the opening of Dubai Hills Mall earlier this year. But there’s more to look forward to as beloved chef Reif Othman is opening not one, but two licensed restaurants in the new district of Dubai Hills Estate Business Park.

Another opening of his signature Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant, which already exists in Dar Wasl Mall, will open in the fourth quarter of the year within the development. With 80 seats across an indoor restaurant and alfresco terrace, diners can look forward to a more extensive menu than in the original restaurant, with a few specials making their way onto the permanent menu. While tucking into Reif’s experimental Japanese dishes, diners will be able to sip from a selection of wines and spirits. The interiors are set to be similar to the stripped back look and feel you’ll find in Dar Wasl, with the addition of cosy booth seating for bigger groups, and a bar lounge.

Alongside Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills will become home to TERO (which stands for The Experience by Reif Othman) Chef’s Table later this year. A passion project of chef Reif’s that first existed above Play restaurant in the H Hotel, then as a tasting menu at the counter of his Dar Wasl restaurant, TERO Chef’s Table will seat just 12 guests, with chairs perfectly positioned to watch the culinary masters at work. An inviting, apartment-style interior will make TERO feel just like dining in Reif’s home.

“We have been scouting for the right licensed location for a long time now,” said Reif Othman, chef and co-owner. “The Dubai Hills complex will allow us to bring both the restaurant and chef’s table concepts into one destination – each with its own identity.”

Alongside the duo of new Dubai Hills restaurants, Reif Othman is planning to expand his culinary empire with Korean BBQ restaurant, Hoe Lee Kow, which will open in September in Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Outside of the UAE, three new restaurants are coming to Saudi Arabia, with the first franchised Reif Japanese Kushiyaki opening in The Esplanade Mall late in the summer months.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and TERO Chef’s Table, Dubai Hills Estate Business Park, opening Q4 2022. reifkushiyaki.com