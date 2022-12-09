Sponsored: Same delicious Lebanese cuisine, stunning new location…

Café Beirut was an instant hit when it opened its doors in Downtown. With beautiful decor, authentic Lebanese cuisine and a stunning alfresco terrace, it’s become a stalwart restaurant for all-day breakfasts, long, leisurely lunches and shisha evenings. And now the brand has added a new Dubai location, this time taking all of its best bits to a new seaside setting on the shorefront of Fairmont The Palm.

Bottling up the relaxed yet vibrant Beirut seaside dining experience, a gourmet culinary adventure awaits at the new Café Beirut by the Sea. Evoking memories of retro summers spent on the Beirut coast in the golden era of the 1950s, there’s a glamorous aesthetic with varying shades of aqua, retro artworks and intricate glass chandeliers, all coupled with verdant greenery. Of course, the beachfront setting means you’ve got some beautiful views of the coastline as you dine your way around the menu.

All of the signatures from the Café Beirut original feature on the new menu, including all-day breakfast dishes such as ballila with pine nuts, eggs, soujouk, fattet hummus, and grilled halloumi cheese. From the cold mezza, try delectable dishes like mouttabal, warak enab, shanklish, and labneh with garlic; hot mezza highlights include ras asfour with pomegranate molasses, falafal tacos and sauteed chicken livers. Premium meats for grill enthusiasts include cutlets, kafta meat and lamb fillets.

Café Beirut by the Sea will also highlight a show-stopping array of tasty seafood platters, specially created by the culinary team for the new location.

Be sure to save room for dessert, with an extensive menu of sweet treats like knefeh, daaoukyeh, um Ali, katayef with Nutella, and osmalieh cheesecake.

For more casual catch-ups, refreshing beverages including sweet tiramisu lattes, date frappes and caramel peanut butter milkshakes. There’s also an array of cocktails like the Beit El Din, made with fresh kumquat, passion fruit syrup, brown sugar, and ginger ale; or the Baalbek, which is created with fresh grapefruit, aloe vera, lime juice, and sparkling sugar.

See you there?

Café Beirut by the Sea, Fairmont The Palm, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (056) 334 5777, @cafebeirutbythesea