Six courts, two kids’ courts and a new restaurant led by Hattem Mattar…

As padel clubs sprout up all over the city to meet demand, none have been as Instagram-worthy as boutique padel venue Matcha Club. The OG opened in late 2021 completely changing the aesthetics of padel playing in the UAE.

The design-led club – with its terracotta courts, burnt-orange fencing and cool Palm Springs vibe – swiftly became the city’s iconic wellness lifestyle hub. The place to be for sweatband-ready padel players, wellness enthusiasts and alo-clad yogis as well as digital nomads and stylish young families looking for an airy and nourishing meal at its slick Japanese-French eatery, Nette.

Following its success in the city centre, Matcha now has a new place for the shiny, happy Dubai contingent to gather with the launch of its second wellness club at Meydan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Matcha Club (@matchadxb)

“When we began looking at expansion, Meydan was one of our first choices, as we love this district and its close connection to the desert”, explains owner Othmane Mekouar. “It’s also undergoing a lot of development with a string of exciting residential projects in the pipeline. And even though the clubs are only 10 minutes apart from each other, they provide two very distinct impressions.”

Staying true to its design-led roots, Matcha Meydan covers a whopping 9,000 square metres, and encompasses a stylish Mediterranean aesthetic with its slick courts punctuated by huge olive trees and sprawling fauna. But don’t expect a carbon copy of the Al Quoz branch. “The idea with Matcha Meydan was to create a completely different client experience, but keep the main values that people have come to love from our club,” continues Mekouar. “The architectural experience, attention to design and details, and the immersive landscape, it’s all there at Matcha Meydan even though the colour palette and landscape are different.”

Featuring six padel courts for adults, the new Matcha Meydan branch is also putting a heavy emphasis on grassroots padel with two smaller courts dedicated to children and kids classes.

Rounding out the facilities, the club’s new restaurant FIYA – set to open in the new year – is a special collaboration between healthy pizza brand Pinza and the UAE’s main pitmaster, the legendary Hattem Mattar. Could fire-licked flatbreads be on the cards at Matcha Meydan? Here’s hoping…

Matcha Meydan, daily from 6am to midnight. Tel: (050) 340 5979. @matchadxb