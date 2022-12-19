We know where we’ll be before New Year’s Eve…

The iconic Drum and Bass duo will be headed to The Tent at Bla Bla at the Beach opposite JBR. Chase and Status will be taking over the venue in Dubai on Friday, December 30, so you can expect a knockout night.

This will be the first time that Chase and Status perform in Dubai and tickets are on sale now, so get them before they’re gone.

If you aren’t familiar with the pair, Chase and Status are a British EDM duo who rose to fame in the early 2000s, thanks to the popularity of dubstep. They were then known for underground tracks such as Take Me Away and Hurt You. Their rise in mainstream music came shortly after a collaboration with the iconic Plan B for the track End Credits.

Chase and Status has since gone on to work with the likes of queen Rihanna, one of our faves Tinie Tempah and Cee Lo Green. Some of Chase and Status’s more recent tracks include All Goes Wrong, Mixed Emotions and Program.

Doors will open at 8pm and the show will begin at 11pm. Tickets start from Dhs250 and the event is strictly 21 and up.

More EDM in Dubai

This city really knows how to hype up any festive event. Not only will Chase and Status be performing, but on the other end of town, Martin Garrix will be heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on the same night bringing a different kind of electronic dance music. He is known for tracks such as Animals, In The Name of Love and Scared To Be Lonely.

Martin Garrix, Coca Cola Arena, City Walk, 6pm. From Dhs175. dubai.platinumlist.net

