Sponsored: A Christmas market, festive shows, and visits from Santa…

There’s so much to look forward to this holiday season at Mall of the Emirates. Between picking up your stocking fillers, and shopping for loved ones, the mall’s ground floor is transforming into a winter wonderland. Bringing all of the best bits of Christmas together in one place, holiday-themed experiences that await include a festive market, meet and greet with Santa Claus, festive parades and gorgeous decor.

Taking place from Friday December 9 to Saturday January 7, there’s festive fun for all the family.

Pick up pieces for the impossible-to-buy-for people in your life at the festive market. Located in the West End of Mall of the Emirates, holiday collections and hand crafted from more than 15 vendors are available to shop in one place. Browse unique accessories, Christmassy trinkets, festive decor and so much more, while snacking on homemade sweet and savoury treats and warming up with a seasonal hot chocolate.

For little ones that are firmly on the nice list, Santa’s will meet and greet families so children can share their Christmas wishes with the big man before he zips back to the North Pole. If that wasn’t enough, festive performers and entertainers will surprise and delight mall-goers all holiday season long, creating picture-perfect photo ops as they go.

Heading to the mall this weekend? Do your good deed of the Christmas season and be sure to stop by the annual Stollen charity cake sale in collaboration with Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. The creative pastry team have been busy putting the finishing touches to their 900-metre long stollen cake, slices of which will be available to purchase on December 10. All profits are donated to Emirates Red Crescent, spreading cheer to homes and hearts across the UAE.

With all this and more, it really is the most wonderful time of the year at Mall of the Emirates.

