Whether you want your child to learn a new skill or simply stay active during the school break, there’s plenty of clubs and activities to keep the little ones busy. From intense football training to mini storytellers, here are some of the best winter camps for children in Dubai:

Champions Karate

Every school break, Champions Karate run an intense three-day training course with an optional day of fun team building. Children will meet new friends, have fun, learn new skills, and spend more time working on areas they may be struggling on. The fun day is located at Sofitel, The Palm (free transport is provided from Kent College), there will be lots of beach karate, aqua exercises, pool games, and water slides.

Kent College, Nad al Sheba. December 12 to December 15. 9am to 1pm. Dhs200 per day, Dhs700 full week, Dhs550 without fun day. Ages five and above. Tel:(0)585915086. champions-uae.com

Courtyard Playhouse

Children will creatively explore the wonderful and imaginative world of picture books by popular children’s authors. Each day will explore a new book with theatre games, mime, role-play, as well as arts and crafts. Your child will develop their communication skills, learn to work as part of a team and think creatively, all whilst having fun under the guidance of instructors with a wealth of experience teaching children of all ages. At the end of each week the children will perform a mini showcase in our theatre for friends and family to enjoy.

The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. December 12 to 16. 1pm to 4pm. Ages 4 to 7 years old. Dhs1,215 per week. Tel:(0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

EmiratesPadPro

Taking place weekdays between 9am to 2pm, Emirates PadPro’s winter camp offers a fun learning environment for children aged three to 14 years. The camp includes several fun sports activities including basketball, padbol, padel tennis, dodgeball, and badminton in a creative and engaging learning environment. More than that, the camp is designed to improve their coordination, fitness, teamwork, attitude and self-confidence.

Al Quoz, Dubai. December 12 to 30. 9am to 2pm. Ages 3 to 14 years. Dhs130 per day, Dhs540 per week, or Dhs1,500 full package. Tel:(0)4 385 1255. emiratespadpro.com

Elite Sports Academy

Designed to keep your child active during the school holidays, each day at Elite sports camp incorporates a different theme: teamwork, competitions, action sports, adventure day, american sports, points, and goals and olympics. The price for the multi-sports camp (ages four to 14 years) is Dhs882 per week, while the intensive football camp (ages seven to 16) is Dhs735 per week, both across various locations in Dubai.

December 12 to December 16 and December 19 to December 23. 8.30am to 3.30am. Tel:(0)4 554 5916. elitesports.ae

Get Set Go

This multi-sports camp keeps children active during the school holidays enhancing their movement skills, body control, and object manipulation. Set to encourage little ones to be active and blow off some steam, themed modules are delivered by a specialist coaching team, and have been designed to help your little ones develop competence, confidence, knowledge.

GEMS International School, Dubai Hills, Dubai. December 2 to December 16 and December 19 to December 23. 9am to 12pm. Three to 10 years. Dhs150 per day or Dhs700 per week. Tel:(0)5 62544018. getsetgokids.com

OliOli Museum

Get ready to explore the science of sports through exciting challenges, exhilarating experiments and maker activities in this one-of-a-kind active winter camp. OliOli have flexible timings for working parents who can opt for morning, afternoon, or full day camps. There’s two weekly themes to explore: sports science and fan zone. Sports science includes activities that revolve around the science of sports and what goes into playing these sports from an athlete’s perspective, with a range of fun experiments and hands-on activities. Fan-zone activities are about representing your teams, collaborating with your friends, having a blast with hands-on maker activities, exciting challenges, a fan cup scavenger hunt, and more.

OliOli, Ages four to 10 years old. Morning camp 9.30am to 1.30pm, Dhs1,090 per week. Afternoon camp 2pm to 5pm Dhs790 per week. All day camp 9.30am to 5pm, Dhs1,650 per week. Tel:(0)47027300. olioli.ae

Pirates Surf

The popular water sports and lifestyle program are offering a late-afternoon class during the holidays for children from five years and above. The one-hour session on Kite Beach is priced at Dhs500 for the whole week, from December 12 to December 16.

Gecko Cafeteria, Kite Beach, Dubai. December 12 to December 16, 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Five to 20 years old. Dhs500. @pirates.surf

Trampo Extreme

The fun trampoline park has two locations in Dubai: Nakheel Mall and Dubai Mall. Nakheel Mall is priced at Dhs900 per week or Dhs200 per day with lunch and snacks included. Dubai Mall costs Dhs660 per week or Dhs175 per day with lunch included. From 9am to 2pm, children can enjoy the UAE’s biggest indoor cave (Nakheel Mall only), climbing wall, soft play area, parkhour, slime making, and trampoline dodgeball zone.

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall and Dubai Mall. December 12 to December 30. 9am to 2pm. Ages four and above. trampo-uae.com

