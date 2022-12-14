Sponsored: Reminiscent of the Mediterranean sea, Sal is the place to be…

Barefoot luxury dining in Dubai doesn’t come much chicer than Sal. On The Terrace of the iconic Burj Al Arab, Sal, which means salt in Spanish and Portuguese, perfectly combines Southern European culinary excellence with a refined vibe. A piece of art in its own right, the venue invites guests to soak up the eclectic yet chic and upscale yet laid-back atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The menu, created by head chef Paolo Mannis, who has poured his passion into a wide range of delectable seafood dishes that feature a delicious blend of Mediterranean cuisines, such as Greek, Spanish and Portuguese.

Dishes that delight

Guests are invited to start their journey with fresh and delightful seafood and shellfish, such as oysters, divine wild crab, and a tuna tartare with caviar and octopus carpaccio. Mains include a fish of the day with a side of crispy crusted potatoes, Portuguese cebolada which is served with chimichurri and a cherry tomato sauce. There are also options such as sea salt crusted sea bass and crab trenette pasta.

For a sweet finish, there are an assortment of mouth-watering desserts that include: a berry pavlova, raspberry tart, vanilla pecan millefeuille served with praline and homemade vanilla. Pair your meals with Sal’s signature mocktails or cocktails. Some of the drinks include a clear colada, Roma spritz and an albahaca sour.

Guests are invited to dine a la carte in the restaurant or book a VIP pool day, with pool passes priced from Dhs800 from Monday to Thursday with Dhs400 redeemable on food and beverage. While from Friday to Sunday a pool pass is priced from Dhs1,000 with Dhs500 redeemable on food and beverage.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, open daily for lunch 12.30pm to 5.30pm and for dinner from 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (800) 323 232, jumeirah.com @sal_burjalarab