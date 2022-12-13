Sponsored: There’s three days of festive thrills to look forward to…

Seven Sisters is already a firm favourite on the nightlife circuit for lively ladies’ nights, top party brunches and banging tunes. And they’re giving us even more reason to turn up this festive season, with three days of Christmas thrills to look forward to, plus a sparkling New Year’s Eve party.

From December 23 to 25, prepare to party while enjoying all the festive feels at this fun-filled canal side spot. Ensuring the Christmas mood is merry and bright from the moment you enter the sophisticated bar and lounge, Seven Sisters will be decked out with a sparkling Christmas tree and plenty of festive decor to keep the merriment going all season long.

In unmistakable Seven Sisters style, a three-course menu will be available every evening from 6pm on December 23, 24 and 25 for Dhs250 per person. The menu promises a mouthwatering array of Mediterranean and pan-Asian dishes that Seven Sisters is known and loved for, paired with a la carte drinks and top tunes sure to bring the festive mood. Whether you’re catching up with friends over a bottle of wine or sipping through the sophisticated cocktail menu on a date night, this is the perfect spot to spend the season.

The vibe at Seven Sisters is always one that brings you for dinner but has you staying until the early hours, thanks to its scenic canal-side location, open-air setting and regular rotation of top DJs. As always, you can expect all this with a festive twist this season that is sure to have you dancing the night away alongside the live entertainment.

After Christmas, all attention turns to New Year’s Eve. Rather than hiking up a minimum spend or pricey package, guests are invited to come as they are to Seven Sisters, with an a la carte offering available from 6pm to 3am. Specials on the menu will include oyster with caviar, the delectable seafood robata or Australian tomahawk, and the exquisite red velvet cake.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777, 7sistersdubai.com