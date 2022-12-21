Treat yourself this merry season…

Christmas Day is nearly here but it isn’t the only day to celebrate this festive season. Christmas Eve is just as important and in Abu Dhabi, there are many ways to celebrate. So, take a break from hanging up the last bits of decoration or prepping for Christmas Day, and spend time with loved ones.

Here are xx places to celebrate Christmas Eve in Abu Dhabi

Talea by Antonio Guida

Love Italian food? You’ll love this five-course menu created for the festive season. Tuck into dishes including John Dory with bergamot leaf, and other Italian traditional Christmas favourites.

6:30 to 10:30pm, Dhs650 per person inclusive of a Christmas welcome beverage, additional Dhs300 per person for beverage pairing.

PJ O’Reilly’s

One of Abu Dhabi’s best loved Irish bars is offering a Christmas craic-er of a seasonal feast, with meat on the fire, in the shade from palm trees, it’s time to rejoice with festive bevies. Ho-ho-pro tip: You can also get a day’s pool pass for Dhs50 for a poolside Yuletide.

Dec 24, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft Package, Dhs225 house, Dhs275 premium. After brunch house package Dhs125. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Garage

The biggest festive brunch in the capital is coming to Garage, with a double edition on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can dive into both a Christmas Eve brunch from 7pm till 11pm or a Christmas Day brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Alongside live cooking stations and unlimited drinks, there will be top festive tunes spun by the DJ as well as a surprise appearance from Santa. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs600 with house drinks and Dhs750 with sparkling.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

Sacci

Westin’s capital-famous Italian restaurant, Sacci is once again holding a special seasonal feast that’s available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The talented Chef Giovanni Rinaldi, has put together a refined five-course menu that takes you on a tour through the highlands of authentic Italian cuisine. And because it’s the season of giving, your meal also comes with a bottle of Italian wine.

Dec 24 and 25, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs425.

Belgian Cafe Yas Island

There’s a traditional Belgian flavour to the festive feasts on offer at this beloved Euro pub. The three-course meal includes tender beef stew, croquettes, and did somebody yell timber? Because dessert is chocolate log cake. The Christmas tune soundtrack will come from a live singer.

Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Dec 24 and 25 6pm to 11pm, soft Dhs259, house Dhs359, kids over six Dhs129. Tel: (02) 656 2000, @bbcyasisland

Lexx B

Celebrate the right way with an impeccable spread of festive icons on Christmas Eve. The afternoon before Christmas is a promise of all things merry and bright with delightful dishes and the sensational view of the West Corniche at Lexx B.

Grand Hyatt, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 24, Dhs290 soft, Dhs390 house, Dhs490 premium. Dhs150 extra to extended the brunch and enjoy two hours of free flow drinks.

Amerigos

Santa’s next stop on the festive fun tour is this Latin hot spot. Enjoy Amerigos’ Mexican family-style festive fiesta, ‘Noche Buena Weekend’ — a brunch with a whole lot up of fuego food and entertainment up its chimney. There’ll be live cooking stations, beverages, a live band, piñatas to let all that holiday (inlaw) stress out on, a visit from Santa, and other kid-friendly engagements.

Amerigos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Dec 24 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dec 25 12.30pm to 4.30pm, soft Dhs259, house Dhs359, kids over six Dhs129. Tel: (02) 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Sahha

Indulge in a traditional Christmas buffet on the evening before Christmas that offers sugar, spice and all things nice with some of your festive favourites on December 24.

Grand Hyatt, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dec 24, Dhs240 soft, Dhs290 house.

Filini Garden

Father Christmas and his elves have a cheeky trio of attractions for you on this Italian itinerary-stop. Those taking part in the Filini Garden festivities can also take part in the traditional Italian pastime of tombola, with the chance of winning amazing prizes. On Christmas Eve (Dec 24) there’s an evening meal (6pm to 11pm) appointment with authentic Italian fare, signature beverages and a live singer. Priced at Dhs259 for soft, house is Dhs359, and kids over six are Dhs129.

Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel. Tel: (02) 656 2000, @filinigarden

Annex

A festive brunch is taking place on the Annex Rooftop on Christmas Eve. So, dig out your best Christmas jumper and get ready for a Yuletide brunch with renowned views, a vibrant DJ set, light bites, and house beverages. After the festive fun concludes, move down to Annex Club for a memorable evening.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs395 premium and Champagne. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. annexabudhabi.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Gather friends and family and indulge in French-Mediterranean treats at LPM Restaurant & Bar. On December 24, Global Executive Chef Adriano will present his curated set menu, featuring foie gras terrine, a seafood tower, salmon tartare with potato wafers and caviar, chicken foie gras ballotine, roasted turbot with artichokes, and langoustine ravioli with truffle.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs595 food only. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi

Vendôme

An international buffet awaits for the family at Vendome. Little ones can enjoy the dedicated play area and can even meet Santa and walk home with gifts. For adults, there’s live music and plenty of festive decorations.

6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling

Martabaan

The contemporary classic Indian dining venue by Hemant Oberoi is offering five courses featuring the best of Indian cuisine.

6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs350

BBQ Al Qasr

One of Abu Dhabi’s most romantic restaurants is offering up a four-course menu that includes a BBQ wagyu ribeye roast – a must-try for fans of red meat,

6.30pm onwards, Dhs750 for food and a welcome drink, additional Dhs300 per person for beverage pairing.

The Lebanese Terrace

For fine Arabic cuisine this Christmas Eve, head to The Lebanese Terrace. Besides an array of popular Middle Eastern dishes, you can feast your eyes on the stunning views of the majestic Palace grounds.

1pm to 11pm,

Stills

The Christmas Weekend Daydream Brunch is the star on top of the venue’s festive offerings and drops on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (12.30pm to 4.30pm). It’s ‘stills’ the same awesome brunch, just with a festive twist. Traditional eats, live beats from the International Playboyz, party games, face painting, a bouncy castle and surprise gifts from old mate, Santa and a special performance by elves to delight kids. There’s also a chance to win entry to the New Year Party at Stills. Priced at Dhs229 for soft, house is Dhs329, and kids over six are Dhs89. Those looking to extend festive festivities a little longer can also get free flow pours at an after party between 4pm and 8pm.

Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 3066, @stillsyasisland

Christmas Eve Movie Night at The WB

Snuggle up with loved ones on Christmas Eve for a cosy Christmas movie night at the dive-in theatre, The Matinee. Spend the night before the big day relaxing on loungers, watching The Polar Express under the stars. Tasty snacks are available a la carte.

The Matinee, 7pm to 9pm, Sat Dec 24, free.

Stratos

The night before Christmas, Abu Dhabi’s only tower top revolving restaurant, Stratos is offering the height of festive fun for the supper club crowd. Enjoy the gift of 360 degree panoramic views of the city’s twinkling lights alongside three hours of unlimited dishes from the josper grill and free-flow beverages for just Dhs395.

Dec 24, 6pm onwards. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Kuzbara

If mulled wine, roasted leg of lamb, kebabs, and a dark chocolate yule log sounds like your idea of the perfect Christmas Eve, look no further than Kuzbara. Santa will even be taking time out of his busy schedule to pop by and deliver gifts to the children.

Kuzbara, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs455 house drinks, Dhs555 premium drinks, Dhs110 children six to 11. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Graphos Social Kitchen

Celebrate Christmas Eve with friends and family with an evening brunch at Graphos Social Kitchen. The spread will include Christmas favourites from around the world, served across 16 live cooking stations. Enjoy traditional dishes such as roast turkey from the carving station or the freshest catch of the day; all served alongside a variety of beverages.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs95 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Sidekicks

Do you like to start the festive season with a dinner on December 24? At the ever-popular Sidekicks, there’s a holiday-themed buffet with international dishes from around the world. From 6.30pm to 10.30pm, fill your boots with dishes from live cooking stations preparing freshly made pastas, pizzas and tasty grills alongside all the Christmas classics. Be sure to save room for dessert, where decadent sweet treats await. Just be sure you’re home in time for Santa to pay you a visit.

Sidekicks, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Sat Dec 24, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs359 premium, Dhs99 child aged 6 to 12.

Blue Grill

The final port call of Santa’s round-the-world Yas Plaza itinerary is ‘the Americas’ — a little ‘steakation’, well deserved after all that high-pressure present distribution. On Christmas Eve (Dec 24, 6pm to 10pm), there’s a meat feast on the table at Argentinian steakhouse, Blue Grill featuring premium cuts from the USA, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. The three-course meal, puts tender beef cooked to your preferred ‘cuisson‘ in centre stage, with a selection of seafood and because t’is the season — some deeply indulgent desserts to end on.

Blue grill, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 4155, @bluegrill_yasisland

Le Corniche Dining

This family-friendly venue has everything you need for the perfect festive evening. From Christmas crackers on the tables to a Turkey and trimmings station, carvery station, live BBQ and selection of festive desserts, everyone will enjoy the ambience. Santa will also be stopping by on the night to distribute treats.

Le Corniche Dining, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)2 813 7777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Le Bistrot

Savour authentic French cuisines from the a la carte menu, paired with a selection of wines at Le Bistrot. The bright and modern venue is the ideal place for families and couples looking for an upscale start to their Christmas.

Le Bistrot, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)55 367 5083. marriott.com

Mykonos

Relish a special four-course festive set menu complemented by a selection of house beverages amidst Christmas decorations. Indulge in sushi rolls, duck confit, as well as Christmas-themed favourites, while DJ Marc plays party hits.

Mykonos, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs150 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

Si Ristorante Italiano & Bar

Celebrate Christmas the Italian way, around the table with loved ones, sharing hearty plates and fond memories. While a live band sets the mood, tuck into a feast of traditional dishes that have been given an Italian twist.

Si Ristorante, Saadiyat Rotana, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs345 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotana.com

Images: Supplied