Christmas Day in Abu Dhabi will be here before you know it, so get to planning the last hurrah for 2022 before the New Year’s Eve celebrations. There are a number of ways you can celebrate in true style including a festive brunch or lunch.

Here are the best places to celebrate Christmas Day in Abu Dhabi

The Oak Room

The famed roast brunch at The Oak Room will be given a sprinkle of Christmas magic on December 25. Guests will enjoy signature Oak Room sourdough and Marmite butter, as well as foie gras torchon-cocoa, raspberry coulis, pears and brioche plus a choice of mains such as roast beef sirloin, lamb pie and turkey, served with all the trimmings.

The Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, 12.30pm to 5pm, Dhs365 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks and Prosecco, Dhs645 Champagne and premium wines. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. oakroomabudhabi.com

The WB Abu Dhabi

Spend Christmas Day in Abu Dhabi at Sidekicks in WB Abu Dhabi with a laidback Christmas lunch. The buffet spread will include holiday favourites, festive entrées, desserts and much more. Plus, look forward to meet-and-greets with renowned Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin, who will stop by to spread Christmas joy.

Sidekicks, The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 soft drinks, Dhs70 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Bord Eau

For Christmas with an elevated atmosphere, head to Bord Eau in Shangri-La Abu Dhabi. Enjoy a five-course French gourmet set menu, available on its own, or paired with a sommelier selection of fine wines.

Bord Eau, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs398 food only, Dhs748 food with wine pairing. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com

Asia Asia

Journey along the Spice Route this Christmas at Asia Asia’s popular brunch. Indulge in seasonal dishes with festive flavours, paired with unlimited beverages and an upbeat vibe.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 bubbly. Tel: (0)2 235 8663. abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Go all out this year at the White Festive Brunch. Feast on a selection of tender roasts and indulgent desserts, while the little ones partake in gingerbread house decorating. The event promises plenty of festive cheer and family togetherness on Christmas Day. Packages vary according to table location.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs455 soft drinks, from Dhs555 house drinks, from Dhs685 bubbly, from Dhs227 children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

Horizon restaurant will have a festive barbecue with unlimited carvings and mini burgers on Christmas Day. Guests will enjoy a visit and gifts from Santa, plus children’s activities such as Christmas scavenger hunt, blindfolded Christmas drawings, finger painting, Rudolph mask-making and more.

Horizon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 657 0000. rotana.com

COYA

Fancy a Peruvian meal on Christmas Day? Available for lunch or dinner, COYA is serving its a la carte menu as well as a Christmas edition of its Fin de Semana experience. Priced at Dh199 for four courses, guests can enjoy dishes such as slow-cooked beef ribs, grilled corn-fed baby chicken, salmon with miso or crispy potatoes with spicy tomatoes. A two-hour drinks package is also available.

COYA Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Dhs199 set menu, Dhs168 house drinks. 02 306 7000. coyarestaurant.com

Grills@Chill’O

The festive spirit will be in full swing at Grills@Chill’O, as you explore the selection of live stations on offer. Expect a turkey and trimmings station, carvery station, live BBQ and festive desserts, as well as live entertainment for the whole family.

Grills@Chill’O, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs125 house drinks add-on. Tel: (0)2 813 7777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Flavours

Enjoy a themed international buffet filled with an array of traditional dishes including generous tender meat trimmings, turkey and beef carvings and mince pies. A dedicated kids’ corner will keep the little ones busy while you relax and soak up the atmosphere.

Flavours, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs349 house drinks, Dhs449 sparkling, Dhs125 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)55 367 5083. marriott.com

Le Meridien Village

Explore the huge buffet brunch at Le Meridien Village. Tuck in the holiday season with Christmas favourites with stuffed turkey, juicy confit duck drumstick, and Eggnog cheesecake. Dance and sway with live entertainment as Santa arrives to celebrate with everyone.

Le Meridien Village, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs100 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)56 688 5361. @lemeridienvillage

West Bay Lounge

The popular Barefoot Brunch will be given a Christmas twist for guests on December 25. The sharing-style brunch will offer a selection of festive dishes, as well as some delicious desserts. Santa will be stopping by to spread joy to all the little ones, while the adults get merry.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 692 4375. @westbayabudhabi

Sim Sim

Tuck into roasted turkey and beef wellington at Sim Sim’s Market Brunch. The lavish spread of international delicacies will be paired with signature beverages, while a live band and a DJ entertain the room. And for the kids, a dedicated area will host a surprise from Santa Claus.

Sim Sim, Saadiyat Rotana, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs199 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotana.com

