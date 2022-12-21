It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

If you’re not one for a traditional Christmas at home with a turkey takeaway, or a lovely brunch or two, then we have some plans for you. This week is still abuzz with the end of the World Tennis League, but with the build-up to Christmas, the city is settling down before the hype of New Year’s Eve.

Thursday, December 22

Russ Millions

The British rapper will be heading to Black at Soho Garden Meydan for a killer show. Russ Millions is known for his viral track with Tion Wayne Body but has also worked on some other tracks such as 6:30, Reggae & Calypso and his latest release One Of A Kind featuring A1 x J1 and French The Kid. Doors open from 10pm and he will be supported by Devon Kosoko, DJ Play, and Mr Levier.

Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Thu Dec 22 from 10pm to 4am late. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Ne-Yo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHITE Dubai (@whitedubai)

He was the man who captured our hearts in the early 2000s with his smooth voice and irresistible tunes. Ne-Yo will be performing at Pure White for the official World Tennis League after-party and a cheeky ladies’ night. Doors open at 10.30pm and ladies can enjoy deals until 12.30am.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour. Thur Dec 22, 10.30pm. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Saturday, December 24

Armin Van Buuren

An EDM veteran of almost 30 years, the icon will be closing the World Tennis League a day before his birthday. He is well known on the circuit thanks to tracks like One More Time, Blah Blah Blah, and This Is What It Feels Like. Armin Van Buuren will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena from 10pm.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sat Dec 24, from 10pm. Tickets from Dhs199. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Socials