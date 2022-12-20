The biggest parties in Dubai on New Year's Eve

Welcome the start of 2023 at these unforgettable parties…

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without some truly epic parties. We’ve already told you about some of the best restaurants to celebrate the evening in, and where to go if you’re on a budget. But if you’re looking for top international musical talent, here is where to find it…

Atlantis, The Palm

Even by Atlantis’ standards, this upcoming black-tie gala is one of the books. Australian singing sensation Kylie Minogue is adding an extra sprinkling of fun to the festivities performing a string of hits, while guests enjoy the decadent buffet complete with lobster and caviar alongside free-flowing bubbly. You’ll have front row seats to the epic Palm fireworks, too.

Atlantis, The Palm, 7pm onwards, from Dhs5,900 per person, Dhs4,500 for children aged four to 13 years. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @atlantisthepalm

Barasti Beach Stadium

The Barasti Beach Stadium opens at 7pm for its NYE Ritual with Canadian DJ A-Trak centre stage. He’ll be joined by flame throwers, C02 Canons, and laser light shows, naturally.

Le Meridian Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, from 7pm, Dhs650 with house drinks, Dhs10,000 (VIP tables for 10 people, redeemable on food and drink from 8pm to 3am). Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Media City Amphitheatre

If you’ve loved heading down to the Media City fan zone this World Cup season, don’t fear as the area isn’t shutting shop just yet. McGettigan’s and Full Circle are bringing another huge night to the amphitheatre with three massive EDM DJs on the line-up. Two of them have already been announced – Fedde Le Grand and Justus – with the big headliner still to come.

Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, 8pm to 3am, Dhs299 early bird, Dhs1,500 VIP package (9pm to 1am). mcgettigans.com/shop

New Soho Garden

For a fully outdoor experience and a view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, head to New Soho Garden (part of Soho Garden Meydan). The evening will include performances from top international DJs Dixon and Mind Against. General admission is Dhs350, with tickets available from Platinum List.

New Soho Garden, Meydan, 9pm to 4am, Dhs350 general admission. platinumlist.net

Nikki Beach

Bakermat will be the evening’s headliner at Nikki Beach Dubai. The Dutch DJ and producer is known for hits such as One Day, Teach Me, Baianá and many more. Packages start from Dhs300, to book email reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com, call (0)4 376 6162 or WhatsApp (0)54 791 0049.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, from 9pm, from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

Solardo are performing alongside resident DJs Drew Moreland and Jenn Getz & Alfie at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. Solardo are a DJ and production duo from Manchester, England, who have released tracks on a number of well-respected labels, including elrow, Ultra, and Defected. General admission is Dhs300, with tickets available from Platinum List.

Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, from 10pm, Dhs300 general admission. platinumlist.net

Soho Garden Meydan

World-famous Dutch producer, Satori, will bring his energetic set to Soho Garden Meydan this New Year’s Eve. The event is outdoors and features a view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, with tickets priced at Dhs350 on Platinum List.

Soho Garden, Meydan, 10pm to 3am, Dhs350 general admission. platinumlist.net

Surf Club

International DJ Guy Gerber will headline Surf Club’s huge New Year’s Eve party. The What to Do hitmaker will be performing for fans on the sand of Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach. Resident DJ Kaytek will kick off proceedings with his captivating sound, before house music heavy weight Guy Gerber will take over and see party-lovers into the new year. A dinner menu will be available, consisting of saffron risotto, juicy prawns, truffle pasta and more. Plus, you’ll have a great view of the fireworks from Palm West Beach.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, from 12pm, from Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

White Beach

As if a headline performance from Ibiza legends, The Mambo Brothers, wasn’t enough, South African DJ Caiiro will support with a closing set, and partygoers at White Beach will enjoy front row views of Atlantis, The Palm’s dazzling fireworks display as the clock strikes twelve. General admission to White Beach is priced at Dhs500.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, 7pm to late, Sat Dec 31, from Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 426 0700, whitebeach.ae

Zero Gravity

Trust these beach club legends to go all out this NYE. Zero Gravity’s eagerly awaited NYE line up sees two international headliners on the beach – superstar DJs and prolific producers Jonas Blue and Sigala. With a huge festival stage built on the beach, and all-inclusive tickets offering unlimited food and drinks from 8pm to 2am, Zero’s New Year’s Eve Festival is set to be a belter.

Zero Gravity, Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Dhs1,299 or Dhs1,499 (on the door), VIP tables from Dhs10,000 (five guests). Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai