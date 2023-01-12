12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 27 to 29

The last weekend of January is (finally) here…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like the return of Dubai’s biggest bingo night, the popular Quoz arts fest, an epic live performance from one of the best music producers of all time, a dinosaur-themed parade, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, January 27

Enjoy live jazz and endless cocktails at this beach spot

Get ready for a night of toe-tapping jazz tunes and delicious Italian bites at Eataly at the Beach – the brand’s first licensed venue in JBR. The jam-packed night features some of the greatest songs from the world of Italian jazz accompanied by classic Italian cuisine including zizzona alla caprese (buffalo mozzarella with heart of beef tomato), risotto ai frutti di mare (Carnaroli risotto with mixed seafood), and tiramisù della casa (classic Italian dessert with lady finger, coffee, and mascarpone).

Eataly, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai. Friday, January 27, 7pm. Dhs395 (soft), Dhs495 (house), Dhs595 (premium). Tel: (0)4 561 1185, eatalyarabia.com

Get weekend ready with free beauty treatments

Ladies, popular Al Wasl salon Locks by Lou Lou has opened a new salon in JLT. To celebrate they are hosting a fabulous launch party with free beauty treatments including spray tans, threading, hair curling, as well as live demonstrations, refreshments, raffles, and 50 per cent off colour. Celebrate the opening of the newly-launched JLT salon from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, complimentary treatments will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Locks by Lou Lou, MBL Residence, Cluster K , Jumeirah Lake Towers. Friday, January 27, 5pm to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 566 5035. locksbyloulou.com

Get your matcha fix

Love matcha? But have you tried Blu Matcha? The contemporary Japanese matcha store just opened within Gigi Concept store, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha. The menu offers healthy food and beverage items like açai bowls with a signature touch of matcha, soft serve ice cream, and a range of matcha drinks, such as their signature vanilla Almond latte, lychee matcha, salted caramel matcha and more. Guests can dine inside on several funky bar stools or sip down matcha along the trendy outdoor terrace.

blu matcha, The Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai. 10am to 8pm. blumatcha.co

Kick off the year with an epic live performance from an Oscar-award winning composer

Multiple Academy Award-winning, Hans Zimmer is bringing his European tour Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai in January 2023. The German composer is set to perform at Coca Cola Arena on Friday, January 27 and, due to popular demand, Saturday, January 28 from 9pm onwards. The performance will last for two and a half hours and the audience can expect new and reimagined arrangements from the Oscar-winning composer’s stellar back catalogue. Hans Zimmer will, of course, be joined by a large orchestra, magnificent live band, and dancers.

Hans Zimmer Live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 9pm onwards on Jan 27 and Jan 28, coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday, January 28

Wake up with a fun barre and breakfast morning

Celebrating its two-year anniversary, Barre Effect is bringing a barre and breakfast morning to the glamorous new W Dubai Mina Seyahi. The 45-minute full body workout class, which starts at 9pm, will be followed by a delicious healthy breakfast of deli favourites, a hot made-to-order dish, along with granola, chia pudding, and fruits. Plus all attendees will be automatically entered into a draw to win a one-night stay at W Dubai Mina Seyahi. The one-off event is open to both men and women, fitness-fanatics and first-timers, with tickets from Dhs200.

W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Saturday, January 28, 9am to 12pm. Dhs200. Tel:(0)4 548 7600. barreeffectdxb.com

Head to artsy Alserkal for the Good Vibes Market

The popular Quoz Arts Festival will return for its 10th anniversary on January 28 to January 29 with all the art, culture, and mind-bending fun that you’ve come to expect from the fest along with the Good Vibes Market, incredible food, design, music, workshops, and a lot of surprises. Plus Saint Levant, known for hits such as very few friends and I guess, will be making his UAE debut headlining for the two-day festival.

Alserkal Avenue, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Dhs50 full weekend access. alserkal.online

Get ready to samba

SushiSamba are hosting a one-off Rio brunch this Saturday with immersive entertainment, a live DJ, beautiful decor, and delicious nibbles transporting guests to the streets of Brazil. Starting from Dhs699 (house package), guests can indulge in sharing-style favourites including Peruvian corn salad, salmon tiradito, Chilean seabass anticuchos, Chicken Taquito, and more.

Rio Brunch, SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday January 28, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, from Dhs699. Tel: (0)4 582 1555. sushisamba.com

Party like it’s 1999 at Bongo’s Bingo

Dubai’s biggest bingo night is back with a side of serious 90s nostalgia. Returning this Saturday, expect all of the usual bingo games and mid-session raves, as well as loads of 90s bangers, themed prizes, and everyone in 90s fancy dress. Tickets are on sale for Dhs150 and, if past events are anything to go by, you’ll need to be quick.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Zero Gravity, Saturday, January 28, 8pm. Dhs150. Tel:(0)4 399 0009. @bongosbingodubai, platinumlist.net

Sunday, January 29

Indulge in a Parisian style breakfast

Traditional French eatery, RSVP, has introduced a Parisian-style breakfast with live music starting from Saturday, January 28. With an in-house Boulangerie, the restaurant will offer homemade breads and pastries with only the best French butter, rustic baguettes, croissants, a range of dishes from the classic scrambled eggs with caviar to smoked salmon, French toast, and more. Bon appétit!

RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road. Weekend breakfast, 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 265 5007. @rsvprestaurant

Walk amongst dinosaurs with a free parade

What’s the chorus? Tyrannosaurus! This free interactive experience brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors, and many more. Every weekend, from Friday to Sunday at 8pm, families can experience a 45-minute parade as the dinosaurs are unleashed around Riverland. This action-packed event will feature special effects including music and roars, interactive encounters, photo opportunities. And the best part? It’s free for all.

Riverland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Friday to Sunday, 8pm. Free to attend. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Catch the action at the final day of the Dubai Desert Classic

One of the biggest events on the Middle East sporting calendar, and a true legacy sporting event in Dubai, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is taking place this weekend. With major attractions on the course at Emirates Golf Club, and off it in the family-friendly Tournament Town, there is plenty to attract both sports fans and casual observers. Think food trucks, bouncy castles, bubble artists, live stage shows, face painters, magicians, and much more.

Emirates Golf Club, free general admission, January 26 to 29, dubaidesertclassic.com

Check out this temporary immersive art exhibition

Kanvas, the immersive arts and events space in Al Khayat Art Avenue, will be home to a high-tech, interactive art exhibition called Revival of Aesthetics 2.0. The exhibition will open to the public from Saturday, January 28, 10am to 6pm. The AI-driven art features the work of digital media artist Orkhan Mammadov who draws attention to the Eastern custom of carpet weaving.

Revival of Aesthetics 2.0, kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial 1, exhibition open from 10am to 6pm from Jan 28 to Feb 20, Dhs100 per person. @kanvas_dubai

