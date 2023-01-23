Art fans, prepare to be mesmerised…

Dubai is home to stunning digital art venues, but if you want something new to shake up your art world, add this new immersive art exhibition to your list.

kanvas, the immersive arts and events space in Al Khayat Art Avenue, the newest cultural district of Dubai will be home to a high-tech, highly interactive art exhibition called Revival of Aesthetics 2.0. The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 6pm. However, it won’t be a permanent display and you have only until Monday, February 20 to visit.

The AI-driven art features the work of digital media artist Orkhan Mammadov and is curated by the Creative Director and founder of Generative Gallery, Ivan Nefedkin.

Mammadov is an art-tech visionary and cultural preservationist and is known for using visual effects and virtual realities to honour cultural history and heritage in an increasingly modern world.

In this exhibition, he draws attention to the Eastern custom of carpet weaving. The immersive experience consists of 150,000 traditional carpet compositions – all of which have been digitalized. An algorithm then recognises the motifs, patterns, sketches and calligraphic shapes within the carpets to create an entirely new mesmerising pattern which is projected onto the gallery’s walls.

The exhibition perfectly bridges together a historical element with AI – a new artistic approach which is taking the world by storm.

Speaking on the exhibition, the artist stated he is thrilled to team up with the gallery and to provide a chance to experience this new immersive exhibition.

Revival of Aesthetics 2.0, kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial 1, exhibition open from 10am to 6pm from Jan 27 to Feb 20, Dhs100 per person. @kanvas_dubai

Images: kanvas