This sounds tee-rific…

Love afternoon tea? Well, this restaurant in the northern emirate will take your experience to new heights – literally.

1484 by Puro in Ras Al Khaimah is the highest restaurant in the UAE perched on the popular Jebel Jais mountains. How high up? Well, the restaurant is 1,484 metres high above sea level (hence the name, get it?) , and the restaurant has just launched the UAE’s highest afternoon tea.

Guests will be able to sip on a refreshing cup of tea and a delicious spread of pastries and sandwiches. The restaurant has floor-to-ceiling glass windows so you will be able to soak in the views of the stunning Hajar mountains while you indulge.

On the tiers, you will find savoury bites such as cucumber and cream cheese, egg salad, crab salad and smoked salmon sandwiches. Other treats include freshly baked plain and raisin scones served warm with clotted cream and strawberry preserve.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s an array of gourmet petit fours with a chef’s selection of pastries and cakes, all perfectly paired with a fine assortment of tea and coffee.

The afternoon tea will cost you Dhs370 per person and can serve up to three people. It is available from 12pm to 6pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday)

The restaurant is located just over an hour away from Dubai and is great option to head to if you want to swap those skyline views for beautiful nature scenes.

To book your spot at this sky-high afternoon tea treat or for more information, visit puro.ae or email the team on info@puro.ae or call 07 244 5018.

Before you treat yourself…

Since the restaurant is located close to Jais Adventure Park, why not get some exhilarating thrills at Jais Adventure Park before your afternoon treat.

There are a number of iconic rides from Jais Flight to Jais Sky Tour and Jais Sledder.

1484 by Puro, Jais Adventure Park, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, afternoon tea 12pm to 6pm Mon to Fri. Tel: 07 244 5018. puro.ae /@1484_puro_ae

Images: 1484 by Puro