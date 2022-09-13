And trust us, the views are worth it…

If you are looking for a dining experience that’s unlike anything else, the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, has reopened its doors. Perched on the Jebel Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, 1484 by Puro is 1,484 metres high above sea level, and it certainly lives up to that lofty expectation.

Located just over an hour from Dubai, residents can escape the city and enjoy a breath of fresh air from the UAE’s tallest mountain. The reopening is great news after a long hot summer and Jebel Jais is regularly noted as the place in the UAE with the lowest temperature.

The restaurant is located close to Jais Adventure Park, where you’ll find the world’s longest zipline, Jebel Jais Flight, and the Jais Sledder, to toboggan down the mountains Cool Runnings style.

After you’ve ticked one of these adrenaline-pumping experiences off your bucket list, tuck into an indulgent breakfast such as pancakes, eggs benedict, shakshuka, or fresh pastries. They also have a wide range of main courses such as steak frites, pan-fried seabass, duck confit, and thai beef salad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1484 by Puro (@1484_by_puro)

The venue is bright and airy, with a large outdoor terrace overlooking the stretch of natural landscape. As a licensed restaurant, 1484 also offers an extensive wine list, as well as a selection of refreshing cocktails.

Reservations are required as spacing is limited, and a security access gate will only allow guests with reservations through to the upper mountain. You can book here.

1484 by Puro, Jais Adventure Park, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 8am to 8pm. puro.ae /@1484_puro_ae

Images: Social