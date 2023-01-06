Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a one-off menu, visiting an Instagrammable food truck, soaking in a photography exhibit and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, January 30

Visit a popular pink food truck in Yas Bay Waterfront

Love food trucks? So do we at What’s On HQ, and EL&N’s food truck in the capital is one you don’t want to miss. EL&N’s original cafe opened on London’s hyper-trendy Park Lane in 2017 and now has outlets in Paris, Milan, Edinburgh, Doha, Riyadh, Kuwait and Dubai’s DIFC. The truck stands out in a pretty pink hue next to the Emerging Man sculpture opposite Etihad Arena. Expect desserts, luxe coffees, mocktails, cheesecake pops and sandwiches. The food truck is just a preview of a full fixed cafe opening in Yas Bay at some point in the not-too-distant future.

EL&N Cafe, opposite Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, @elan_cafe

Tuesday, January 31

Enjoy a Japanese treat at Kaizu

Kaizu, named after one of the most popular cities in Japan, offers a daily lunch from 1pm to 5pm. The three-course meal features miso soup, a selection of appetizers, a delectable sushi selection or if you prefer – stir-fried noodles. It is priced at Dhs149 per person, but for a mere Dhs20 extra, you can get unlimited ramen, nigiri and soft drinks.

Kaizu, Abu Dhabi, Zahya Tourist Club Area, daily 1pm to 5pm, Dhs149 standard, Dhs169 for unlimited ramen, nigiri and soft drinks, Tel: (0)58 691 1981. kaizu.ae

Dine on a special menu for one-night-only at BBQ Al Qasr

As part of the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants held on January 30, the 50 Best Signature Sessions are a series of 10 collaborations held at various Abu Dhabi venues featuring a blend of international and local talent. On January 31, Emirates Palace is hosting Lennox Hastie, of Netflix’s Chef’s Table Series and grill master of Firedoor. He will be cooking in BBQ Al Qasr with Chef Martim Moreau and diners can enjoy dry-aged beef ribs, paperbark-grilled fish, and ultra-smoky crab and corn for Dhs700.

BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Wednesday, February 1

Go see a cool photography exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The photography studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is showcasing an exhibition titled ‘The Shot’ which features original prints of photographs taken in the early 1840s and images by the first photo and cine cameras. It is the collection’s first showcase in the Middle East. It’s Dhs30 per ticket which can be purchased here. Children under six can enter for free.

The Shot, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Thursday, February 2

Teleport to Spain at Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Savour the flavours of Spain at The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar every Thursday. Pick four tapas from the menu which you can pair with a pitcher of classic sangrias or unlimited Spanish wines, hops or selected house spirits for Dhs190. More tapas can be purchased for an additional Dhs30 per dish. Spanish Latin Music brings night together perfectly. Additionally, you can get 30 per cent off on all sangrias.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana

Indulge in a unique tasting menu at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

A shining star in Dubai’s homegrown restaurant scene, 3Fils and sister restaurant Brix Desserts make their way to the capital for the first time, for a pop-up at the dreamy Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. From Thursday to Saturday every week until the end of March, they’re creating a new dining destination on the resort’s Royal Pavilion, presenting a 12-course tasting menu inspired by global gastronomy. It’s Dhs900 per person inclusive of pairing beverages. For more information, visit anantara.com.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, Thur to Sat until March end, Dhs900 per person inclusive of free-spirited cocktails pairing, Tel: (0)2 886 2088 anantara.com