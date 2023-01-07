7 incredible things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Jan 2 to 5

Happy New Year Abu Dhabi…

Whether you’re starting 2023 with resolutions or revolutions, going through evolutions or just a commitment to eating as a solution — we’ve got a little new year charcuterie board of activities to fit your energy and match your mood. Gym some, or dim sum — we’ve got you covered…

Monday, January 2

Gym Gymminy

Now open at the Yas Bay Waterfront — The Warehouse Gym is serving up the perfect way to earn and burn the delicious range of craft calories on offer in the restaurants around the bay. Memberships start at just Dhs199, there are both mixed and ladies only classes available and the personal trainers have been hand selected for expertise, and turning excuses into reps and bulging biceps. They have a Blackbox studio (the brand’s signature multisensory workout), a cycle studio, Olympic lifting zone for those in search of beefcaking, a functional training area, crossfit obviously, free weights, cardio equipment, squat rack and there’s free parking. They also offer boxing classes (and kids’ boxing classes), Grit sessions (strength and conditioning exercises), abs and glute workouts and lots more.

Yas Bay Waterfront (next to Lock, Stock and Barrel), Mon to Fri 5.30am to 11pm, Sat to Sun 7am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 675 2221, @whgym_abudhabi

Nug life

The long awaited Al Baik in Abu Dhabi is now open, as of Thursday December 29. Following successful openings in Dubai (there’s now Al Baik branches in The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates), Ajman and Sharjah, you can now tuck into the brand’s signature fried chicken, falafel and shrimp in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall. The first branch in the capital is the largest branch of Al Baik in the UAE, with 9,500 square feet of space dedicated to the capital fast food joint. So, might this be the first Al Baik in the UAE that won’t come with lengthy queues?

Al Wadha Mall, daily 10am to midnight. @albaikinuae

Tuesday, January 3

Thrill or chill on the beach: You decide

Gorgeous Corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes. Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs250 for gents, and Dhs150 for ladies but both genders still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (02) 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

Wednesday, January 4

A new Veg-inning

If you’re considering giving this whole Veganuary thing a go, Wild and the Moon is a shining example of how the healthiest food can also be the most delicious. Locally sourced, organic, zero plastic and 100 per cent ingenious plant-based offerings, it’s always been a winner in our eyes. Try the wild truffle pizza (Dhs35) and thank us later.

Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, open Sat to Wed 9am to 8pm, Thu 9am to 5pm, Fri 10am to 9pm. Tel: (056) 188 4073, @wildandthemoonuae

It takes a Village

The dreamy Liwa Village desert experience has been extended due to its overwhelming popularity. Initially, due to conclude on December 31, the jam-packed array of zones, activities and pop-ups will now run until Sunday January 8. So, if you’ve not yet checked out the family activities, extreme driving experiences and shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping and more, now is the time.

Liwa Village, Liwa Desert, 4pm to 2am daily until January 6, from Dhs15. liwavillage.ae

Thursday, January 5

New at the movies this week

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre is the new film directed by Guy Ritchie, striding 0into your local multiplex this week with sizable cockney swagger. And because it’s a Ritchie flick, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that it’s headed up by Jason Statham. Orson Fortune (Statham), a certified double hard, Bruce Lee, espionage impresario, heads up an infiltration team (which also includes Aubrey ‘Park and Rec’ Plaza) that aims to recruit Hollywood’s biggest star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) for a peril-wrought mission to stop violent arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) selling a doomsday weapon to some fairly shady characters. Minimal points for originality but the trailers suggest we’re in for one action-packed romp of witty banter, quotable lines, car chases, and explosions – prime popcorn-chewing stuff.

New ride, just dropped

Welcome to Mission Ferrari, open exclusively to Annual Pass Holders from January 5, 2023 — and then the rest of the world from January 12, 2023, a “multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience” with what’s being called “the world’s first sideways coaster drop”. To clarify this specifically applies to roller coasters, so prior claims pertaining to passive-aggressive cats knocking drinks coasters off tables are not being considered. We know that the ride will employ a mix of virtual, and very real thrills to create its adrenalin-baiting experiences “cutting-edge technology with stunning scenic show sets, an exhilarating inverted loop, and state-of-the-art special effects”.

Yas Island, open daily midday to 8pm, adults Dhs310, kids Dhs240. @ferrariworldabudhabi

