Dubai is always bustling with things to do, from coffee experiences to the extension of Etisalat MOTB. This week we also welcome February, the month of love – which in reality can be quite frightening. It means that we’re almost one sixth of the way through 2023. But don’t worry there is an unlimited prosecco Tuesday waiting for you.

Here are 8 lively things to do this week in Dubai.

Monday, January 30

Head down to Koko Bay with your pals for a special lunch menu

This boho chic destination on The Palm has recently launched an aptly named Koko Lunch. With stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline, the lunch will cost Dhs139 and includes two appetisers and one main from a set menu of their signature dishes.

Koko Bay, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri midday to 4pm, Dhs139 inclusive of two appetisers and one main. Tel: (0)4 572 3444 kokobay.co

Catch the last of Etisalat MOTB

Etisalat’s MOTB has officially been extended until Tuesday, January 31, which means that you can still head over to enjoy all that the outdoor market has to offer. From food trucks to cool activations – they’re all still there for a short time.

Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, open until Jan 19 4pm to 12pm free entry, @dsf_markets

Tuesday, January 31

Test your creativity with Infinity des Lumieres and We Love Art

In celebration of Inspire Your Heart With Art Day the incredible digital museum is teaming up with We Love Art to launch the first 5D painting experience in the UAE. With the lights out, background music on, soft drinks and glow-in-the-dark paint, guests are invited to let the magic of light (or lack thereof) spark their inner creativity. The evening is priced at Dhs390 and is inclusive of soft drinks and all the tools needed.

Infinity des Lumieres, Dubai Mall, Tues Jan 31, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs390 the event is open for those 16 and above. infinitydeslumieres.com

Enjoy unlimited Pizza and Prosecco with the gals at Ella’s Eatery

Every Tuesday gather the girlies and head down to this fabulous restaurant to catch up and enjoy a casual and chilled ladies’ night with unlimited prosecco and all-you-can-eat freshly baked pizza. The evening will cost Dhs179 and you can head down anytime between midday and 11pm.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays from midday to 11pm, Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 557 9085 @ellaseatery

Wednesday, February 1

Brush up on your coffee knowledge with Mokha 1450

Calling all coffee lovers, this one is for you. At Mokha 1450, the philosophy is about creating the ultimate coffee experience and they are doing so by hosting Coffee Experience Masterclasses, which are an hour long and will cost Dhs145 per person.

Mokha 1450, Palm Jumeriah, available based on bookings, Dhs145 per person. Tel: (0)4 425 4067 mokha1450.com

Una Serra con Massimo at Torno Subito

A night with Massiomo Bottura is back. The world-renowned Chef, Massimo will be in town for two special nights of la dolce vita. The popular Michelin-star restaurant Torno Subito will be providing guests with a six-course set menu that is reminiscent of Chef Massimo’s childhood memories.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 1 and 2 from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs690 per person for six-course set menu. Tel: (0)4 245 5800 tornosubitodubai.com @tornosubitodubai

Thursday, February 2

Delight in crepes for La Chandeleur Day

Every year on the second of February, the French celebrate La Chandeleur, which loosely translates to Candlemas, or pancake day is the celebration whereby crepes are traditionally eaten to bring luck and prosperity for the year ahead. Award-winning French Mediterranean Carine will be offering crepes are part of their lunch and dinner menus.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Mon Jan 30 to Sun Feb 5. Tel: (0)4 417 9885 @carine.ae

Vibe to the beats of Joel Corry at Praia

British DJ Joel Corry is currently running his first-ever residency with Five Palm Jumeirah and that means that this week he will be heading up Praia’s epic Secret Parties ladies’ day pool party. There are unlimited free-flow drinks and a lunch platter for the ladies which is priced at Dhs150, with pool access. For the gents, it will cost Dhs300 for pool access, four beers and a lunch platter.

Secret Parties ladies’ day at Praia, Beach By Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Thu Feb 2 from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for ladies, Dhs300 for gents. Tel: (0)58 870 0708. praiadubai.com @praiadubai

