Good food, shopping opportunities, great music and plenty of fun vibes…

Are all the outdoor markets in Dubai keeping you busy this winter? Well, clear some room in your schedule because the popular Etisalat MOTB is back as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival celebrations.

The market is setting up home in a new venue this year at Dubai Design District (d3) and will run for eleven fun-filled days starting Thursday, January 19 to 29.

Etisalat MOTB returns for its 10th anniversary this year which is a milestone event so you can expect it to be bigger and better than ever before. There will be plenty to explore at the open-air market which features an all-new look inspired by the theme: NYC Industrial.

The best news, the market is free to attend so round up your loved ones and head on down to the creative district.

What can you expect from Etisalat MOTB this year?

Well, plenty of instagrammable moments to keep you busy for starters. Visitors will be able to go snap-happy at the space with classic New York-inspired architecture, a kid’s zone designed to look like the streets of urban Brooklyn and beyond and so much more.

For music lovers, there’s a jam-packed schedule featuring some of the best music and dance acts in town. Don’t forget to pay a visit to the main stage where New York City-style street battles will take centre stage.

Fashionistas, upgrade your wardrobe and shop at a number of stores selling the best in urban streetwear, throwback sportswear and incredible vintage must-haves. For those looking for a spot of luxury, there are boutiques from across the globe selling the latest in high fashion and jewellery for both the ladies and the gents. You will also find stalls selling beauty products, homeware and more.

After checking out the venue, it will be time to dig into some delicious grub. There will be delicious treats to enjoy from homegrown food stops, trucks and stalls.

For more information or updates, head to mydsf.ae or @dsf_markets

Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, open from Jan 19 to 29, Mon to Thur 4pm to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 12pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 12am, free entry, @dsf_markets

