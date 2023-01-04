Prepare for a major throwback…

Another artist has been added to the line-up for Ashanti & Friends at the Coca-Cola Arena this January. The first of the special friends to be announced is none other than Grammy nominated American rapper, Fat Joe. The rapper, who has a career spanning across 25 years, will perform hits such as Lean Back, All The Way Up and no doubt a rendition of his hit single with Ashanti, What’s Luv?

In case you missed the original announcement, iconic old school R’n’B singer Ashanti headline Ashanti & Friends at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday January 21, 2023. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs175.

If you aren’t familiar with Ashanti, she was first discovered in the early 2000s and worked alongside the likes of Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Since then, she has gone on to create a name for herself with tracks such as Foolish, Rock Wit U, and Body On Me. She is also a Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling artist and was one of the first female artists to have two singles at number one and number two in the charts with Foolish and What’s Luv? respectively.

Everybody is welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

What else to expect in 2023?

Dubai will also be welcoming incredible artists thanks to a wide range of festivals taking place in the first quarter of the year. Desert Groove by Groove on the Grass will be taking place Friday, January 27 to 29 in Ras Al Khaimah, and then Elrow XXL will also land in Dubai for two epic days of partying in February.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sat 21 Jan 2023, from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com