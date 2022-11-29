The calendar is already filling up…

The end of 2022 is looming, but that only means that 2023 is near and there are already a whole host of incredible festivals that have already been confirmed. So, get your calendars for 2023 ready and start filling in the dates for these fantastic festivals happening across the UAE in 2023.

Art Dubai

Date: Friday, March 3 to 5, 2023

Marking the 16th edition, Art Dubai will feature over 100 contemporary, modern and digital art galleries, this leading platform for art and artists from the Middle East will present some spectacular art. With increased participation from African and South Asian Galleries and more exhibiting artists than ever before, Art Dubai 2023 will reflect the city’s growing importance as an international world art hub.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Fri Mar 3 to 5 2023. artdubai.ae

Elrow XXL

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

This festival has been all over the world in over 84 cities and it is finally coming to Dubai. Elrow will be taking place early next year and tickets are already available online here. While the festival has hosted smaller-scale nightclub shows in the city, they have never done anything to this scale in Dubai. Naturally from Elrow you can expect over-the-top decorations, extravagant visuals and of course incredible dancers and more.

Elrow XXL, Dubai design district, Sat 18 Feb 2023, dubai.platinumlist.net

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Date: Wednesday, February 1 to 6, 2023

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is back next year and will be taking place from Wednesday, February 1 to 6. This event will mark the 15th anniversary of the Lit Fest. The festival is set to feature 250 authors and almost 300 sessions. Some of the incredible international authors to expect to include the likes of Brian Cox, Cecelia Ahern, Alexander McCall Smith as well as David Walliams and Ben Miller.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City, Wed 1 Feb to Mon 6 Feb 2023. emirateslitfest.com

InClassica

Date: Sunday, February 12 to March 10, 2023

A stunning festival that celebrates the music of a more refined taste. InClassica is the world’s biggest musical observatory and will be hosting some incredible orchestras. The grand opening of the festival will feature the Cukurova State Symphony Orchestra a Turkish orchestra, accompanied by soloist Fumiaki Miura and will be conducted by the celebrated Massimiliano Caldi. The evening’s programme will feature pieces by Mozart such as Symphony no 40 and The Marriage of Figaro – Overture.

InClassica, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, from Feb 12 to Mar 10. inclassica.com

Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal

Date: Saturday, January 28 and 29, 2023

This one is for the fans of arts and culture. The 10th edition of the Quoz Arts Fest will see a whole host of diverse performances from music, to contemporary dance, performing arts and beyond. This year will feature two musicians, Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant who are making waves in the music industry by bringing Arabic culture to global audience.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sat Jan 28 and Sun Jan 29 2023. dubai.platinumlist.net

Wireless

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

This is sure to be an epic festival to add to the diary in 2023. Whether you live in Abu Dhabi or will be making the drive down, the capital will be hosting the world-famous urban music festival. The British festival is making its debut in Abu Dhabi and will surely showcase only the best artists in the industry. In previous years, artists have included rap royalty such as Stormzy, Travis Scott, Kanye West, J Cole, and many more.

Wireless, Abu Dhabi, March 4, @wirelessfest

Images: Supplied