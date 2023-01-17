Authentic Argentine flavours in a sophisticated DIFC setting…

It’s been a year since Sucre added a sprinkling of Argentinian flair to DIFC’s ever-impressive dining scene. In that time, it’s cemented itself as a stylish spot for innovative cuisine, master mixology and cool beats in the a la carte dining space. So now it’s turning its attention to brunch, presenting its own iteration, Saturdays at Sucre.

It’s an all-accommodating affair, with seating in the restaurant for families and those looking for a more chilled out afternoon. Those seeking a party vibe should book in the bar or the terrace, where brunch dishes and unlimited drinks are served up with front row seats to the saxophone, drummer and DJ.

The menu follows one of our favourite brunch formats: starters are to share, an a la carte choice of main, then it’s a short stroll to the dessert table where guests can enjoy unlimited sweet treats. On arrival, a choice of welcome mocktail or cocktail, the latter – a zesty gin basil, sets the tone for swift drinks service, and our glasses are never less than half full. Options extend beyond the typical house wines and spirits to include an array of cocktails like a fruity sangria, smoky negroni and the crowd-pleasing espresso martini.

Starters are divided between a round of cold options followed by hot ones, beginning with a tuna ceviche, sugar snap salad and sea bass carpaccio. All are well-seasoned, both raw seafood dishes given a welcome sweetness, but the surprise favourite is the fresh, crunchy sugar snap salad, tossed with avocado, crumbling feta and quinoa. Hot starters are perfectly plated and designed to be eaten in a bite or two. Crispy empañadas stuffed with sundried tomato and melted cheese are delicious, perfectly fried prawn croquettes leave us wanting more, and spiced lamb tacos are piled with strings of red onion and celery, although slightly lack the spice that the menu promises.

From a choice of five mains, the melt-off-the-bone beef short rib is buttery and tender, and although we’ve scarcely saved room, we delight in finishing every bite. As mains are served, a saxophonist begins to navigate his way round the room, adding a lively beat to the afternoon’s well-polished proceedings.

A dessert table is manned by two of the friendly pastry team, eager to cut generous slices of lemon meringue, chocolate cake and Basque cheesecake onto plates. Then there’s stuffed donuts, fragrant macaroons and a gold flaked fruit salad, for those that have saved room.

The lively DJ beats and musicians add just the right amount of atmosphere to have those looking to party on the dancefloor as last orders for drinks are called, while those still chatting over dessert still manage to hear one another.

Verdict: A box-ticking brunch that brings the vibe without compromising on culinary.

Sucre, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs370 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. sucredubai.com