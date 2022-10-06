You truly only become an ‘official’ resident once you’ve partaken in your first brunch…

In the mood to try out some fun Saturday brunches in Dubai? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve listed some of the best ones to try out in the city.

Behold, here’s your guide to Saturday brunches in Dubai.

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with three-hour packages from 12pm to 5pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 12pm and 5pm, Dhs442 with soft drinks, Dhs554 with house drinks, Dhs666 with premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Anise

This is a taste of the world with a well-rounded brunch offering cuisines from all over. Enjoy a family-friendly brunch with live cooking stations, catering to all palates, moods and flavours. The eight live cooking stations allow you to watch the chefs boast their skills while you enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Anise, Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225, additional Dhs149 for free flow house drinks, Dhs120 for children 6-12, 6 and below free. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. @anisedubai

Asil

Head to the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, one of the city’s most beautiful beachfront hotels, for a Middle Eastern brunch like no other. There is an elegant Arabesque ambience, a clarinettist playing the finest tunes to set the mood alongside a belly dancer and DJ. Food includes Arabic mezze, meat platters, seafood and delicious Turkish, Lebanese and Moroccan desserts.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

Bar Du Port

A little luxury and a lot of fun is how Bar Du Port describes its Saturday brunch, and it’s a very fitting summary of the four-hour soiree. The beautifully boho open-air spot hails from Lebanon, and as the cooler weather returns so does its alfresco brunch. On the menu are unlimited rounds of chicken truffle pops, corn chips with guac and char-grilled chicken, followed by a selection of desserts. It’s all paired with a selection of drinks inclusive of cocktails, and a soundtrack that’s sure to have you dancing by 5pm.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs490 with sparkling drinks, Dhs720 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 332 4868. barduportdubai.com

Basko

Super sophisticated Basko dishes up a vibrant weekly brunch bursting with Mediterranean flavours. Nestled on the ground floor of the beautiful Opus by Zaha Hadid, the Basko brunch offers stunning Downtown Dubai views, chic retro interiors and a tantalising menu. Tuck into shrimp carpaccio, tuna tartare, saffron cecine spaghetti and more. Don’t miss the restaurant’s speakeasy, Suave, for after-brunch drinks until 6pm.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs330 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodxb

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie to the city’s brunch scene, The Westin Mina Seyahi’s Bubbalicious is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends and visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty into its afternoon feast with cooking stations galore, live entertainment and drinks aplenty. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Al Sufouh, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs695 premium bubbly. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. westinminaseyahi.com

Bull and Bear

Looking for a little bit of luxury? Then head over to this legendary meat eatery and experience their fantastic brunch where you can enjoy free-flowing drinks and delicious food while you enjoy the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa. Glamour isn’t spared, so enjoy your brunch and grab a ‘gram worthy picture with its famous golden bull.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs750 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Friday and Saturday and is a budget-friendly way to catch one of the early weekend matches on one of the many big screens. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, two locations in DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun 3pm to 6pm, Dhs119 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. ae.bwr-intl.com

Crescendo

Take your tastebuds on a round-the-world trip without leaving your seat at the Fork and Cork brunch. It is located inside the stunning Anantara The Palm and welcomes families, too. There are a range of packages to suit everyone’s budget, and well worth it for special occasions. Grab a table on the outside terrace, make a beeline for the rotisserie chicken or the freshly baked pizza and round off the afternoon with a visit to the enormous chocolate fountain.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs365 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with house drinks, Dhs630 sparkling, Dhs735 with bubbly, Dhs165 kids ages six to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

The Crossing

Nostalgic family recipes are showcased at this retro brunch. The brunch celebrates the diversity of Indian food and brings dishes from all over India, while also spotlighting foreign influence. The sharing style brunch crosses the lines of cultures which is reflected in its menu.

The Crossing, The H Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs255 with soft drinks, Dhs355 with house drinks, Dhs455 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 491 9695. crossingtherestaurant.com

The Eloquent Elephant

Throwing it back to the ‘80s and ‘90s is the Saturday Crunch Brunch at The Eloquent Elephant. A laid-back gastro pub with a home-away-from-home feel, expect to tuck into a menu of quintessentially British dishes such as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs or the beloved fish and chips. On the drinks list, sip your way through an array of classic cocktails and craft beers, all while listening to your favourite retro tunes.

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs499 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. theeloquentelephant.com

Ernst

Sausages and pretzels take charge at this Bavarian-themed brunch. There is ample indoor and outdoor seating with friendly staff and free-flowing drinks. Plus, for the experts or the uninitiated, there is an excellent menu of German staples ready to be explored — from currywurst to schwarzwälder schinken, schnitzel to strudle. On top of that, there are an array of German drinks on draught. Prost!

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Ewaan

Nestled in the luxurious grounds of the Palace Downtown, Ewaan’s long-standing Saturday brunch is a suitably regal affair. The Arabicthemed setting has incredible views of the Burj Khalifa, which can be appreciated from a sprawling terrace that gets lively as the afternoon goes on. Food covers a range of Arabic, continental and international specialities served at an overflowing buffet.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. addresshotels.com

Farrier’s

This family affair is perfect for letting kids run amok, while parents can enjoy copious food with free-flowing bevvies. There is a vast array of dishes, from seafood and barbecue stations to an extensive cold and hot selection, live cooking stations, delicious hand-carved roasts and more. Young ones have their own dedicated corner, piled high with finger-food staples – oh, and the chance to interact with roaming Marvel superheroes.

Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks, Dhs599 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com

Fi’lia

Saturday afternoons are inspired by Italy at Fi’lia, with a menu including national favourites such as freshly baked focaccia, crunchy arancini, mussels in white wine sauce, baked bresaola and burrata pizza, rigatoni or a prime steak straight from the grill. Be sure to save room for Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu, which the waiters serve from a huge family-style sharing bowl.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. sbe.com

Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

The Backyard Brunch runs every Saturday from 12.30pm until 4pm, offering stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. Order as many small plates as you like and be sure to fill your boots at the live cooking stations and oyster bar. Other standout dishes include smoked meats, coalroasted veggies and marinated seafood.

Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with sparkling. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. radissonblu.com

Graze

It’s time to meat your match – so come hungry, carnivores. Expect some of the finest cuts of beef from Australia alongside plenty of seafood. The four-hour brunch at the chic bistro grill also plays host to live entertainment and a DJ spinning a mix of R&B classics and electro-soul. Head to LookUp Rooftop Bar after brunch for undisturbed views of Dubai’s glistening skyline and enjoy the first drink on the house.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 40 33111. livelaville.com

Hell’s Kitchen

Taking inspiration from Gordon Ramsay’s famed TV show of the same name, Hell’s Kitchen’s Saturday brunch pits the Red team against the Blue team for a unique brunch experience. Expect a live band and an Eton mess challenge. The food mixes both buffet and a la carte styles, including a seafood counter and live carving station, while dessert is always a decadent affair. Chocolate fountain, anyone?

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks (Blue Team), Dhs450 with house drinks (Red Team), Dhs500 with sparkling (Black Jacket), Dhs150 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

Indochine

Make a beeline for DIFC and an afternoon soiree filled with glitz, glamour and good food. TheSaturday brunch menu at Indochine fuses sharing and a la carte concepts, blending the best of both worlds with aplomb. Tuck into six sharing starters followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts to share at the end.

Indochine, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs440 with house drinks, Dhs625 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 208 9333. indochinedxb.com

Koyo

Every Saturday, Koyo delivers a double dose of fun, with two instalments of its Kabuki Brunch. Choose between 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm and prepare for a vibrant experience filled with entertainment, plenty of Asian-inspired dishes, and a generous selection of mixed drinks.

Koyo, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks (or Dhs375 for teachers and cabin crew), Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. koyodubai.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 5pm, Dhs360 with soft drinks, Dhs485 with house drinks, Dhs725 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Lock, Stock and Barrel

A budget-friendly option for a good ol’ Saturday knees up. Lock, Stock & Live offers obligatory live music, in the shape of The Arcs, who cover nonstop bangers throughout the brunch. Get stuck into unlimited pulled chicken tacos, dynamite shrimp, mac and cheese and chopped Thai salad, washed down with free-flowing house bevs. Dessert includes cheesecake, mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and candy floss to end the day on a sweet note. Let the good times roll.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft drinks, Dhs250 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Lola Taberna Española

Feel the Spanish vibes at La Fiesta every Saturday at Lola Taberna Española. Between 1pm and 4pm, guests can enjoy a menu of authentic tapas, popular Spanish dishes and traditional mixed drinks. There’s also a competition to take part in during the brunch, where guests stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks, Dhs299 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. lolataberna.com

Maiden Shanghai

This adults-only brunch is a perennial fixture of the party brunch calendar. Dress to impress and enjoy three hours of gourmet Chinese cooking, excellent drinks, plenty of live entertainment and more. Brunch runs from 1pm, though there is a three-hour after-brunch party for those looking to carry on the fun with sundowners — including three drinks for Dhs120.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs500 with sparkling. Tel: (0)52 750 0775. @maidenshanghaidubai

McCafferty’s

This Irish pub has been well-loved since opening and for good reason. At the Saturday brunch you’ll be made to feel right at home in true Irish style. Brunch that includes a roast dinner? We’re in. Brunchers can enjoy sharing starters, main courses such as beef & ale pie. The roast dinner does also come with a vegan-friendly option.

McCafferty’s, Jumeriah Village Circle, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs165 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs345 with premium drinks, children under 10 free. Tel: (055) 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

McGettigan’s JLT

This Wall Street-themed brunch gives diners McGettibuck credits, which can be used to spin the prize wheel or to take the digital high/low challenge. Failing that, they can simply cash them in for some themed cocktails and shots. The Irish pub is famed for its lively atmosphere, classic pub fare and live entertainment.

McGettigan’s, Cluster N, JLT, Sat 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Mezzerie

Dig into the best of land and sea at Mezzerie’s family-friendly Saturday brunch, including everything from charcoal grilled tomahawk, to locally-sourced oysters. Once the brood is well fed, send them off to the Coco Kid’s Club, while you sit back and soak up the sun – and the sips. A range of unique concoctions are on offer at the live beverage counters, while a roaming drink and dessert trolley is the icing on the cake.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly, Dhs198 kids aged six to 15, free kids under 10. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. @mezzerie

Mimi Kakushi

Sushi, sashimi, gyozas and geishas await at this slick Japanese spot in Jumeira Beach on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch runs for four hours, while the package can be enjoyed for three hours throughout. A choice of mains include black cod, sea bass and Angus ribeye. There is an excellent list of drinks from the continent, too. It can also be upgraded to a premium package for those looking to splash out for a special occasion.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs415 with soft drinks, Dhs570 with house drinks, Dhs728 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Myrra

Transport yourself to Europe during a day on the shores of Club Vista Mare, where guests can enjoy Greek and Spanish cuisine while staring out to sea. Myrra by Opa offers endless summer vibes from within its floral venue. Brunch offers a mix of Mediterranean dishes, alongside a live DJ playing all the best hits to bop along to. Highlights include tuna carpaccio, kataifi wrapped feta cheese, marinated baby chicken, braised lamb shoulder and vegetable moussaka. Read our review here.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs275 with house drinks, Dhs375 with premium drinks. Tel (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Nonya

You’ll find some of the wackiest entertainment in town 44 floors up the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The Secret Circus Brunch welcomes jaw-dropping acts and dancers as well as a DJ and saxophonist to keep the energy high. There is a five-star spread of contemporary Asian cuisine, paired with freeflowing beverages all afternoon.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks (ladies), Dhs399 with house drinks (gents), Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs699 with sparkling. tajhotels.com

Observatory Bar & Grill

The Sky High Brunch is aptly named. From its lofty position on the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, this relaxed pub and restaurant delivers soaring views over Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. Settle in for a four-course brunch, served directly to your table, for Dhs499 including the sparkling package.

Observatory Bar & Grill, 52nd Floor, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs499 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

Pai Thai

Send your taste buds on a trip around Thailand at the excellent Rite of Siam Brunch. Authentic dishes are served on the outdoor, air-conditioned terrace surrounded by lush greenery and serene waterways. This is a four-course sharing-style menu paired with live entertainment and plenty of

South East Asian soul. Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: 800 323 232. @paithaidubai

Pullman JLT

Opulently decorated with red furniture and classic chandelier lighting, the Bollywood Brunch at the Seasons Restaurant is set to be a fantastic dining experience with live entertainment from a DJ and incredible food. All you can eat buffet style means that there are options galore for you to choose from.

Seasons Restaurant, Pullman Jumeriah Lake Towers, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 for soft drinks, Dhs299 for house drinks. Tel: (056) 125 2431. pullman-dubai-jlt

Raia Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Head to this spot at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, for a sophisticated evening within a vibrant Arabesque atmosphere. The adults-only brunch offers breath-taking panoramic views of the Palm’s horizon and Dubai’s skyline. Dishes centre on Middle Eastern and Indian flavours and are served as a set menu. There is live entertainment and a post-brunch package running between 5pm and 7pm for Dhs150.

Raia Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs600 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @raiadubai

The Restaurant, Address Sky VIew

The soaring Address Sky View runs a poolside brunch that packs in plenty of punch every Saturday. The glistening waters overlook Burj Khalifa, while the Glass Garden plays host to a live DJ. It’s a weekend treat – and one to dress up for. Expect elegant salads, sushi, seafood and wagyu sliders for food and expertly crafted mixed drinks on the menu.

The Restaurant, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs495 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 436 8888. addresshotels.com

Saffron 2.0

With more than 220 dishes and 20 live cooking stations, you’re spoiled for choice at Saffron 2.0, Dubai’s ultimate adults-only party brunch. Expect live dancers and music, cuisines from around the globe, a smartly dressed crowd and chart-topping bangers all day. The swanky spot at Atlantis, The Palm enjoys legendary status.

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs455 with house drinks, Dhs495 with sparkling. Tel: Tel: (0)4 426 0800. atlantis.com

Secret Wonderland

This Alice in Wonderland-themed brunch at Treehouse allows you and your friends can enjoy a decadent four-course ‘Mediter-Asian’ style cuisine with unlimited fairy-tale inspired cocktails. Being a rooftop venue, it ensures incredible views of the Burj Khalifa. This brunch has real party vibes with a live DJ, saxophonist and dancers. Stay postbrunch and enjoy an afterparty, too.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Sat brunch 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 8pm, Dhs349 for soft drinks, Dhs449 for house drinks, Dhs549 for sparkling, Dhs399 for teachers and Emirates Cabin Crew. secret-parties.com

Shang Palace

This upscale Chinese restaurant was featured in Dubai’s inaugural Michelin Guide so expect elegant dishes and drinks at the weekend brunch. Tuck into peking duck rolls, prawn and scallop dumplings, pan-fried radish cake with dry prawns, wok-fried sweet and sour chicken and delicious Chinese desserts every Saturday and Sunday.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs208 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)4 405 2760. shangpalacedubai.com

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

If you’re a bit of a raver then Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah should be top of your hit list this winter. The rooftop spot at Nakheel Mall boasts a cool outdoor terrace, live DJs and banging house music every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. There’s sustenance in the form of a buffet of grilled meats, sushi, pasta, salads and more. Glow sticks at the ready.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 with house drinks (ladies), Dhs350 (gents). Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

Soul St

Nomad Brunch is a three-hour pool party inviting guests to jump into street food dishes from around the world – before making a splash in the glistening waters. There are live food trucks and stalls, inventive mixed drinks flowing out the bar and buckets of feel-good fun. The bottomless brunch is followed by an after-party.

Soul St, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks (ladies), Dhs349 (gents). Tel: (0)4 455 9989. soul.st/dubai

Tabu

Drinks flow freely, take it as it comes or not at all at the Noh Drama brunch. With live entertainment and incredible modern Japanese cuisine, you can indulge on the delicious food that is served with theatrical flair and then get your groove on with fantastic music.

Tabu, The St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (0)52 950 1309. @tabudubai

TH8 Palm

Ever eaten too much at brunch you could fall asleep right there and then? Us too. And, with this unique offer at TH8 Palm, dreams really do come true. The Sleepover Brunch offers a four-hour afternoon of bottomless food and drinks at Envy, access to Fluid Beach Club and an overnight stay for two – with breakfast the day after, too. The current offer runs until December 31.

Brunch at Envy, room at TH8 Palm, TH8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs898 for two with soft drinks, Dhs1,098 for two with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 525 8896. th8palmdubai.com

Torno Subito

Fancy brunch with Michelin flair? Well, W Dubai – The Palm offers just that. Torno Subito, led by Massimo Bottura and his team, extends its playful dining ideas to the weekend, with dishes such as steamed oyster dill gazpacho and caviar, pizza with porcini mushrooms and black truffle, sea bream with pistachio and lemon crumble, ‘Tiramisubito’ and cheesecake. The restaurant bagged one star in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks and bubbly, Dhs525 with premium. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. tornosubitodubai.com

Traiteur Brunch

Traiteur Brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai has always been one of the top brunches for foodies, with an elaborate buffet, interactive live cooking stations and alfresco seating sprawled across the Dubai Creek Marina-facing terrace. On October 15, the soiree moves back onto said terrace in perfect time for the winter season when this brunch really shines. Expect oysters, sushi, steaks and salmon, washed down with free-flowing cocktails, spirits, wine and bubbly.

Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with sparkling, Dhs775 with champagne, Dhs895 with premium champagne. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com

Wanderlust

When it comes to brunching in Dubai, few have stood the test of time as well as Wanderlust. The popular JW Marriott Marquis brunch is now bigger and better than ever, serving up a world of cuisine spread over seven live cooking stations, paired with top entertainment every Saturday. Enjoy dishes such as oysters, barbecued meats, sushi, pizza and hot dogs washed down with cocktails, house spirits, Prosecco and more. Continue the party on the 71st floor with a live DJ and an after brunch package.

Wanderlust Brunch, 5th floor, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Weslodge Saloon

Head to the 68th floor for a towering affair on Dubai’s brunch scene. Dining, drinking and dancing is the name of the game here every Saturday afternoon, with dishes that roam across North America – Canada-style beef poutine, Hawaiian ahi tuna tartare and southern American pulled short ribs to name just a few. There is a nostalgic-inducing soundtrack of tunes from the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s, too. Finally, there is a two-hour after-brunch package.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs445 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 350 9288. @weslodgedubai

Zheng He’s

The Yum Cha brunch celebrates Chinese cuisine, which has been reimagined and transformed with modern flair at this waterside restaurant. Tuck into an unlimited selection of carefully crafted dim sum, including steamed, fried and baked dumplings, hand-pulled noodles with a choice of chicken or beef and mouth-watering desserts such as sago pearls with fresh mango. There is a three-piece band and a kid’s corner, too.

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs345 with beer and wine, Dhs425 with sparkling, Dhs175 kids aged four to 12. Tel: 800 323 232. @zhenghesdubai

