Plus, alcohol licenses are now free…

Effective from Sunday, January 1 2023, the 30 per cent tax will be removed from all alcohol purchases in Dubai.

As first reported by Caterer Middle East, Dubai Municipality announced a one-year trial period that will see tax suspended on all alcoholic beverages for 2023.

Although not yet confirmed, this should make drinking in restaurants and bars cheaper. According to the same article, Dubai Municipality expects that the saving will be passed on to consumers.

We do know that it will reduce the price of alcohol in shops. Both alcohol shops MMI and African and Eastern have both confirmed the news to their customers, stating that the 30 per cent tax will be excluded from their prices.

Alcohol licenses will also be free to obtain starting from Sunday, January 1. Those looking to apply will just need their Emirates ID for residents, or passport for tourists. The mandatory alcohol license for all non-Muslims was previously Dhs270 per year.

How do I apply for an alcohol license in Dubai?

All you need to get an alcohol license in Dubai is your Emirates ID. You just need to head into an African + Eastern or MMI store with your ID and the staff will begin the process of your application which takes around four weeks.

Do tourists need a license to purchase alcohol in Dubai?

In order to purchase alcohol from liquor stores in Dubai, tourists can apply for an instant 30-day alcohol license. They’ll just need to visit a store with their passport and Dubai entry stamp. This option is not available to resident visa holders in Dubai.