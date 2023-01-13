A perfect spot for stunning Dubai vistas…

Looking to admire the city skyline from a new vantage point? You need to head to The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour, a newly unveiled viewing point. This eye-catching walkway spans 70 metres over the Dubai Creek, making it the perfect spot for a weekend stroll. With a 26-metre cantilever that projects you out onto the water, it provides viewers with a completely unobstructed view across the creek towards Downtown Dubai.

This stunning new focal point is one of the key elements of the Dubai Creek Harbour master plan and has been designed to seamlessly blend in with its surroundings.

About The Viewing Point

You’ll find The Viewing Point at the end of Dubai Creek Harbour’s most populated pedestrian walkway. The Viewing Point will be the perfect spot to get some incredible pictures and videos of the Dubai skyline.

The structure is 11.65 metres above the water level, so you’ll enjoy a superb vista of Dubai Creek and surrounding areas. Bask in the sensational sunsets while the weather is still on our side.

The Viewing Point is now open and is free of charge to anybody wanting to experience Dubai from a new perspective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Creek Harbour by Emaar (@dubaicreekharbour)

While on your walk, be sure to get some pictures of the eye-catching art installations that line Dubai Creek Harbour along the way. Or stop at the newly Address Grand Creek Harbour’s The Patisserie and enjoy delightful pastries and a cup of coffee.

Images: Provided