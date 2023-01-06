Get ready for an unrivalled urban resort inside a striking skyscraper…

You might already be familiar with Dubai’s duo of One&Only resorts on the Palm Jumeirah and Al Sufouh beaches, but this year, the luxury brand will add an urban retreat to their array of Dubai hotels. Set to open at the end of 2023, One&Only One Za’abeel will be located in the visionary One Za’abeel development, alongside a second hotel from parent company Kerzner called Siro, residences and retail. A two-tower development, the buildings are connected by the world’s longest cantilevered building.

Here are four things we’re already excited about ahead of the opening of One&Only One Za’abeel.

Chic city living in stunning rooms

Designed by the internationally acclaimed Denniston Architects, the 229 rooms and suites promise to be the epitome of contemporary comfort. With earthy tones and specifically curated artwork, the stylish digs will also have floor-to-ceiling feature windows to ensure guests have the best possible views of the stunning Dubai skyline.

Plus a brand new private homes section

Along with the gorgeous resort, there will also be a total of 94 private home units. These units will be made up of one, two and three bedrooms and are a new addition to One&Only’s portfolio in Dubai. Owners will have access to the stellar amenities of the resort as well as round-the-clock services and more.

Plenty of spectacular spots to dine

The resort will welcome a total of 11 new restaurants and bars that promise to create a new hub for those who want to see and be seen in the culinary industry. With restaurants within The Link, four celebrity chef restaurants will hope to deliver unparalleled restaurant experiences.

Get back in touch with yourself

With ultra-modern health and wellness facilities, this urban escape is set to be the place to go, to relax and recuperate. Discover the stunning spa or work up a sweat in the resort’s state-of-the-art fitness centre. Finish off the day by heading to their stunning infinity pool, which will sit pretty above The Link on the 25th floor.

One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel, opening 2023 oneandonlyresorts.com