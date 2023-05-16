The world’s longest cantilever promises to house a flavour-packed constellation of globally renowned chefs…

Dubai foodies, get excited. A collection of 11 amazing restaurants are set to open later this year at The Link, the world’s longest cantilever which connects the two towers of One Za’abeel. A product of Kerzner International, who are also behind the two hotel openings at One Za’abeel, One&Only and Siro, it’s set to become Dubai’s newest destination of choice for critically acclaimed dining.

Many of the names you’ve probably heard of. Anne-Sophie Pic, whose restaurants make her the most Michelin-lauded female chef in the world, makes her Dubai debut at The Link; as does Paco Morales, who is known for his innovative take on Andalusian cuisine. Then there’s a trio of One&Only homegrown concepts, which includes Tapasake, a sleek poolside restaurant adjacent to the UAE’s longest infinity pool, which also exists at One&Only resorts in the Maldives and Montenegro.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the restaurants coming to The Link…

La Dame de Pic

Enlivened by Anne-Sophie Pic, La Dame de Pic is a breathtakingly chic restaurant found in foodie capitals including London, Paris and Singapore. In Dubai, we can expect the same wow-worthy aesthetic and exquisite French fine dining dishes.

Qabu by Paco Morales

Adding a fine dining edge to the moorish cuisine of Andalusia is chef Paco Morales. A celebration of Cordoba’s culinary history, Qabu by Paco Morales promises to be a destination both for dinner and drinks, with a separate bar area alongside the elegant dining room.

Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda

No Dubai dining destination is complete without a Japanese restaurant, and the one at The Link is left in the capabale hands of Tetsuya Wakuda. The man behind two Michelin Starred Waku Ghin, he presents an elevated menu of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, which marries classical French techniques with the Japanese philosophy of using natural, seasonal flavours.

DuangDy by Bo.Lan

The brains behind Michelin starred restaurant, Bo.Lan, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones will open DuangDy by Bo.Lan in the link later this year. It promises to bring a slice of Bangkok’s most cutting-edge Thai experience to the city.

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gürs

Featuring eight open kitchens and a gourmet retail offering where diners can shop signature products, Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs is designed like a high-end food hall. It’s cuisine will focus on the vibrant flavours of the Levant and the Arabian Peninsula.

StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz

From one of Madrid’s finest culinary stars comes the international street food eatery, StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, a concept we’re particularly excited about. In an informal and relaxed setting, expect haute cuisines with a dynamic edge, inspired by street food from all over the world.

Tapasake

A One&Only homegrown concept already found in the Maldives and Montenegro is Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. In Dubai, you’ll find it perched atop The Link with access to the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Alongside dining in the restaurant, guests will be able to enjoy the Japanese-Peruvian menu poolside on plush cabanas, while admiring the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline.

Sphere at The Link

We don’t know much about Sphere at The Link yet, but for drinks with a view, it’s set to be a sought-after spot. The venue promises creative cocktails, captivating entertainment, and some amazing city vistas.

Andaliman

At The Garden on Level 4, Andaliman will embrace the bold flavours of the Indonesian archipelago in an engaging and interactive atmosphere.

Plus two more…

Completing the culinary line-up will be a duo of options aimed at hotel guests. An all-day dining restaurant and a relaxed pool bar take the total number of culinary outposts at The Link to 11.

onezaabeel.com