Opa is one of the liveliest restaurants in Dubai, and this fabulous Greek venue is throwing a special party from Thursday January 19 to Monday January 23. Guests will be immersed in a spectacular Greek experience, complete with traditional singers and musicians and authentic dishes.

Opa is known for its authentic and traditional entertainment, but this party is one of its biggest yet. From Thursday, January 19 to Monday, January 23 dinners are invited to dance the night away in full Grecian style to the tunes of a traditional Greek singer and Bouzouki player.

All guests will stay fuelled through the festivities with fresh salads, tuna tartare, taramosalata, grilled octopus, wagyu gyros, roasted whole sea bass and much more. As there is always room for dessert, polish off your meal with an Opa sundae complete with pistachio cream, homemade pistachio caramel, greek yoghurt ice cream, pieces of baklava and smashed pistachio.

Since 2018, this Dubai institution has taken guests on a journey through traditional Greek cuisine, paired with fun-filled festivities that include plate smashing and zorba dancing. Getting a feel of Greece doesn’t need to come with the cost of a plane ticket, as Opa will transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean with its vibrant hospitality, delicious dishes, and unrivalled entertainment.

Everyone say Opa!

Opa, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, a special week of festivities, Thur Jan 19 to Mon Jan 23, 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 357 0557, opadubai.com

