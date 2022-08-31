Calling all Greek cuisine fans…

If you’re a shawarma lover then this wrap is for you. Of Greek origin, a Gyros is a pitta bread wrapped or stuffed with grilled meat, fried potatoes, tzatziki and much more. The dish is so popular (and delicious) that September 1 is dedicated to celebrating the Greek dish.

Want to celebrate? Here are 6 places where you can celebrate national Gyros Day in Dubai…

Eat Greek Kouzina

With a cosy Mediterranean ambience, anticipate an authentically Greek experience at Eat Greek Kouzina. The dishes on their menu are designed to be shared, allowing customers to sample everything they have to offer. Guests can choose chicken, lamb, or beef to fill their pittas (and their bellies).

Available at JBR and Mall of the Emirates, eatgreekkouzina.com

Mythos

Enter this modern taverna this week, to experience some fresh and traditional Greek food. Chicken, pork or vegetarian gyros style wraps are available for all those craving a taste of Greece. Mythos is also on Deliveroo, if you want to bring Greece to your doorstep.

Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12.30 to 4pm/6pm to 12.15am, Sat and Sun 1.30 to 5pm/6pm to 12.15am, Tel:(0)4 399 8166, mythoskouzina.com

Greek and Delicious

Greek and Delicious has all the gyros options you want and need. Chicken, beef, kebab or vegetarian, these fillings are all combined in a warm pitta with a large choice of toppings. Tzatziki, fried potatoes, feta or halloumi are amongst the filling options available, the world is your oyster! Enjoy your gyros with some fried zucchini on the side, a Grecian classic.

JLT, Cluster E, Dubai, Mon to Sun 12pm to 11.30pm, Tel:(0)58 1935 001, greekanddelicious.com

El Greco, La Mer

Enjoy your gyros on the beach after a quick dip in the sea. El Greco is perfect for the whole family, with all the classic fillings to choose from. Expect to be tempted by some authentic desserts such as loukoumades, crispy fried dough balls drizzled with honey and icing sugar.

La Mer Central, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 376 5666, lamerdubai.ae

Doner and Gyros

You might also like Step into the Mediterranean: 15 of the best Greek restaurants in Dubai

Doner and Gyros have been a Dubai staple since 2014. Chicken, beef or falafel gyros or doners are available. If you’re looking for a lighter meal, you can have a deconstructed gyro in the form of a bowl, salad or a platter.

Several locations in Dubai, donerandgyros.com

Simply Greek

Simply Greek offers a wide range of traditional show-stoppers. All visitors must try their Greek-style fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano. The halloumi fries are another gem on their menu, coated with breadcrumbs and zaatar. These are perfect next to your chicken, lamb, veggie or falafel gyros.

JLT Cluster Y, Dubai, Mon to Sun, 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)455 45872, simplygreek.co

Images: Supplied and social