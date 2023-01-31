Adventure awaits…

Fresh from a little pandemic hibernation, Al Ain Adventure has now reopened and is serving up gnarley swells and white water rodeos to the nation’s thrill seekers.

You’ll find it in the Jebel Hafeet area of Al Ain and even though it’s not returned to full operational capacity just yet — the park is offering rafting experiences, kayaking, surfing and access to the on-site wave pool.

You can purchase a packge which includes access to Wadi Adventure, the wave pool and rafting for Dhs125. There are intermediate surfing packages available for Dhs290 (which includes board rental). Expert surf packages start at Dhs325.

Surf’s up

As you can see from the video, this isn’t any old surf simulator — the wave pool here is one of the biggest in the world, allowing you to ride some, to borrow the parlance of the genre “pretty hectic blue-corduroy barrels” along the winding channel.

The facilities here are so good at simulating real world experiences that professionals, including kayak specialists as well as surfers, come to Wadi Adventure to train.

The pirate’s life for me

If you’re the sort that craves adventure on the high-seas, it’s worth brushing up on those sea shanties now – because there are an incredible collection of activities coming to the attraction soon.

Once it’s finished – Wadi Adventure will include facilities enabling wakeboarding, paddle boats, body boarding, ziplining, painball, airsoft combat, whatever ‘dukies’ are, there’s an aerial obstacle course, an adventure island and a more chilled oasis island with two jacuzzis, pool bar and private cabana spaces.

Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, open daily 11am to 7pm, priced from Dhs125. te;: (03) 781 8422, @alainadventure

Images: Provided