Dubai always attracts the best people…

From internationally renowned golfers to upcoming artists and celebrity chefs, this week’s celebrities boast a wide variety of talents. Here are all the celebrities who have made appearances in Dubai this week.

Rory Mcilroy

The Dubai Desert Classic is held annually at the Dubai Emirates Golf Club, boasting a line-up of global talents. This year, Rory Mcilroy is currently in the running to win the championships – it will be his third Dubai Desert Classic title.

Robin Schulz

Practically a UAE resident, this German musician, DJ and record producer performed at The Five Palm Jumeirah spinning some crazy tunes. If you missed out on his performance, don’t fret; as we can almost guarantee he will be back again soon.

Saint Levant

Taking the world by storm after his viral TikTok track Very Few Friends, Saint Levant is a French Palestinian artist who is known for using Arabic, French and English to appeal to everybody. Saint Levant performed at the legendary Quoz Arts Fest last weekend, and it’s safe to say he was worth the hype.

Negin Mirsalehi

For those who don’t know, this girlboss is the brains behind the haircare brand Gisou. Negin Mirsalehi’s family moved from Iran to the Netherlands, where her father started his own bee garden in Almere. Driven by her passion for honey bees and haircare, Negin shared how much honey had transformed her life and the health of her hair by pioneering her own international brand. Last week Negin enjoyed a family holiday with her newborn after being here nine months ago on her babymoon – enjoy the before and after shots.

Jason Atherton

With the opening of his new restaurant City Social in the Grosvenor House later this week, celebrity chef Jason Atherton is hard at work getting the final touches done and dusted. City Social will boast a 360-degree view of the Dubai skyline from the 43rd floor, homing a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar as well as an izakaya-style speakeasy bar called 7 Tales.

Kid Ink

American rapper Kid Ink headlined at Float – the world’s biggest floating nightlife venue last weekend. Rocking the stage and attracting a large crowd, we are more than excited for him to hopefully return to the stage here in the UAE soon.

Bobby Shmurda

A pioneer for Brooklyn drill music, this international artist hosted a major bash at Soho Meydan last weekend.

