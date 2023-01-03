Looking for a burst of inspiration?

Brimming with art, music, food, and wellness experiences, you’ll find inspiration on every corner of Alserkal Avenue. The trendy district is packed with homegrown cafés, art galleries, hands-on activities, and more.

From exciting new art exhibitions to the return of the Good Vibes Market, here are three cool events happening at Dubai’s cultural hub this January:

Organic Farmers’ Market

When: Every Sunday from 8am to 1pm until April 30

Cost: Free

The Organic Farmer’s Market is a great way to stock up on fresh local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Sunday morning with family. Every Sunday from now until April 30, the farmer’s market starts at 8am until 1pm. Visitors can shop farm-fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, dairy products, eggs, honey, and more. Plus there will be food talks, cooking demonstrations, and the opportunity to learn how to set up your own urban garden at home.

Organic Farmer’s Market, A4 Space, Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue. December 11 to April 30. Sundays, 8am to 1pm. alserkal.online

New exhibition: French artist Ben Arpéa

When: Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, February 19

Cost: Free

French artist Ben Arpéa will have his first solo show in Dubai with Fabien Fryns, Alserkal Avenue. His colourful art sways between semi-figurative and abstract expressionism, Ben draws inspiration from suspended moments from his travels. The Where The Light Goes In exhibition is open from Tuesday, January 10.

Where The Light Goes exhibition, Fabien Fryns, Unit 17, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, February 19. @fabienfryns

Quoz Arts Fest

When: Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

Cost: Dhs50 entry

The popular Quoz Arts Festival will return for its 10th anniversary on January 28 to January 29 with all the art, culture and mind-bending fun that you’ve come to expect from the fest along with the Good Vibes Market, incredible food, design, music, workshops, and a lot of surprises. Plus artists Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant are set to headline, making their UAE debuts for the two-day festival.

Alserkal Avenue, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Dhs50 full weekend access. alserkal.online

Images: Supplied/Social