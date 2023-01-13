Tickets for the renowned urban music festival start from Dhs295…

Iconic urban music festival Wireless is heading to Abu Dhabi, and tickets are now on sale. General admission for the one-day music festival at Etihad Park, Yas Island on March 11 are priced at Dhs295. For golden circle tickets, which put you in prime position, you’ll pay Dhs795. You can get them now via ticketmaster.ae.

Do note this event is for those aged 14 and above, and those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

ICYMI, megastar rappers Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert have been announced as the first headliners for Wireless Abu Dhabi. Alongside headliners Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, the first phase of the line-up for Wireless Abu Dhabi will see performances from Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and Young Stunners. Presented by Live Nation, across two stages, festival fans can expect more than 13 live performances, with more international artists to be announced soon.

If you’re unfamiliar with the London-born festival, it’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets. Since 2005, Wireless has been showcasing the best artists from cutting edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

The music

Headlining the inaugural Wireless Abu Dhabi will be eight time Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott. Though he was set to perform in Abu Dhabi in 2019 as part of the Yasalam after-race concerts, Scott was forced to pull out, making this his first performance in the capital. The Cactus Jack record label founder is responsible for tracks including Sicko Mode and Goosebumps, and has collected some 40 billion streams and counting.

Taking to the stage right before Travis Scott will be American rapper, Lil Uzi Vert. His unique take on trap saw the rapper attract mainstream attention with his debut single Money Longer in 2016, and in the six years that have followed, he’s worked with industry powerhouses including Migos, Fall Out Boy and Wiz Khalifa, Rich the Kid, and 21 Savage. Fans can look forward to hearing him drop songs including Just Wanna Rock, 20 Min and Money Longer when he takes the Etihad Park stage.

Additional music maestros on the bill include Egyptian trap artist Wegz; Ghanian singer and rapper Black Sherif; and Iraqi-Canadian singer Ali Gatie. Completing the first phase of announcements are Indian singer and rapper King; Indian rapper Divine, and the Pakistani hip-hop duo Young Stunners.

Wireless Festival Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday March 13, Dhs295 general admission. ticketmaster.ae. @wirelessfestme