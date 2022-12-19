What to expect from this festival of beats from the streets…

Earlier this year, Live Nation Middle East confirmed that the UK’s number one ‘urban music festival’ – Wireless, would be making its debut in Abu Dhabi in March 2023. It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

And we now know the confirmed date with, we’re promised, more news on artists this January. The one-day Abu Dhabi edition of the festival will take place on March 11, 2023.

The UK’s 2022 events went down in July at Finsbury Park and Crystal Palace and hosted modern music’s lyrical elite — artists such as Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, J Cole, and Tyler, the Creator. Previous years have seen more rap royalty hit the stage — with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Stormzy and Skepta all bringing their own noise to neck-popping festival crowds.

Wireless Festival will follow a Q4 of 2022 and Q1 of 2023 in Abu Dhabi that’s been packed to bursting point with world class festivals, musical perfromances across every conceivable genre, sell out comedy shows, month long musical theatre runs, heritage gigs, street carnivals and we’ve been told, there’s still more to be announced.

